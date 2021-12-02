How has GTA Trilogy progressed after the closing replace? Lovers regain hope

GTA Trilogy has had a bumpy release, however Rockstar has already set to work to mend insects, system defects and different issues that experience affected the remasters. The developer has just lately launched an replace for all 3 GTA video games on all platforms except for Nintendo Transfer. The replace introduces notable enhancements, together with the arguable rain impact that modders mounted inside of hours of the primary lawsuits surfacing. Following this replace, fanatics have reacted.

One of the crucial largest lawsuits about remasters was once the rain impact. In a Reddit thread discussing the patch notes, many fanatics remark at the massive collection of rain fixes, with person megamanxoxo pronouncing: “Like part of them are ‘rain organized in X scene’. That may have been a unmarried line lol“.

when many of the GTA III patch notes are about rain problems ? percent.twitter.com/4cgVakNw8k – TJ ⚜️ (i tiim_j2001) November 30, 2021

Along with the rain, some customers have uploaded Appreciation pictures for the feature fog that San Andreas used to hide within the unique video video games… and now he is again.

Many fanatics have been anticipating to listen to the menu sound results in every of the 3 video games. Sadly, all 3 video games used the similar GTA: San Andreas menu sound results when the variations have been launched. Now every recreation has its personal sound results once more. (THANK YOU)

Lovers like bilbofraginz says: “The outdated menu sounds had been added!“and dave9393 provides:”They have got even mounted the menu sounds for each recreation within the trilogy. I didn’t be expecting. They appear to be not off course“.

GTA III & Vice Town now use the proper menu SFX, as an alternative of those from San Andreas. Improbable replace. #GTATrilogy percent.twitter.com/TFeU1VOpc7 — Paul Lennon (@Lenlfc) November 30, 2021

The outdated reece (Outdated Reece), a minor persona from San Andreas, has returned to his unique look with the most recent replace. The deficient persona was the butt of jokes when some fanatics fell for his shut resemblance to actor Morgan Freeman. Even though all of us love stated actor (and his voice), the exchange to his unique symbol has been sure.

Outdated Reece has as soon as once more gotten older, with restored gray hair! #GTATrilogy https://t.co/KmXYBgctSP — GTANet (@GTANet) November 30, 2021

Outdated Reece nonetheless were given it crackin’ – ??? ???? ???? ? ???? ?? (@ DarkRandy72) November 30, 2021

In any other Reddit thread discussing the adjustments, fanatics additionally have a good time that the Burger Shot burger spins correctly once more, that the enormous nut on best of the donut store has been restored, and out of the masses. of adjustments presented within the replace.

Rockstar continues to paintings on GTA Trilogy to right kind the massive checklist of problems. Previous this month, the gathering gained a first replace that mounted the fashions of the characters within the cutscenes, the holes within the map, and so forth.. That first replace and this one are a part of Rockstar’s plan to deliver this trilogy to the “high quality requirements” of the corporate.