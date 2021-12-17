How has social media increased the popularity of trading markets?

The world’s largest market – Forex – is known to many. However, if you ask the first person you come across if he has heard of it, most likely he will only remember the stock exchange and certainly will not know that in the context of Forex we are talking about trading foreign currency.

Given the size of this market and its potential for earning money, one would expect it to be much more popular in society. This is most likely explained by the fact that initially it was inaccessible to the average person, and only in the last decade, the Forex market has become open to everyone. Over the past few years, it has received much more publicity, in particular thanks to the global web. The main role in this was played by various social networks and the presence of a large number of brokers and traders registered in them. Let’s have a look at how social media impacted trading markets and especially Forex.

Forex Content Grows on Social Media

Indeed, the size of Forex-related content continues to grow on the internet. Among the abundance of social networks in the web community, the three most popular ones are Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. While the infrastructure of LinkedIn and Twitter allows people to communicate in a specific, business oriented area, Facebook is more for interacting with friends and family. Yes, there are separate Forex content pages on Facebook, but both the posting and the target audience will benefit a lot more from Twitter and LinkedIn and all the opportunities they offer.

Regardless, all three social networks can be used to distribute such content – whether in the form of news, analytics, or articles. Overall, social media is an unprecedented tool in terms of its effectiveness and efficiency when it comes to posting information and communicating.

It comes as no surprise that various financial websites and sources, aimed at providing educational material and news to traders create pages on different social media platforms. Lately, Insidetrade, a popular platform for financial news, has expanded its reach on different social media websites. In such a way it is possible to promote the product better and gain more traffic, as well as increase brand awareness.

What are the Benefits of Social Media Platforms?

In short, the competent use of the information capabilities of popular social media platforms in forex trading provides a number of advantages, in particular:

A novice trader can quickly get advice from more experienced colleagues or even access a kind of collective bank of ready-made ideas, which is formed by the community of traders (through messages posted on a particular online platform addressed to members of a certain user group discussing a specific problem);

Seasoned Forex traders and experts use social media platforms as one of the most effective tools in building and expanding their online presence and building their online reputation. Well-known brokerage companies (here is more about Forex brokers with partner terms), individual brokers, discretionary traders, Forex analysts, experts and journalists of specialized online resources are extremely active on the Web.

By the way, it is believed (and this topic was quite actively discussed) that even with basic knowledge in trading when looking for a Forex broker, you can choose a truly reputable company by simply analyzing the quality and quantity of content published by it on the Web: the more there is, and what is it the better, the higher the level of the broker – today it is already an axiom.

Specialized online sites and sites on which only relevant information is regularly published, be it news feeds, analytical articles and reviews, interviews and expert comments are extremely costly projects that can only be implemented by stable companies with a high reputation in the market and interested in long-term cooperation with their clients.

In turn, at present, direct Internet advertising, aimed at that part of traders who, due to a lack of information, experience or simply due to lack of knowledge of the specifics of working on the market, believes in the possibility of getting rich quickly, as a rule, is a sign of the activities of unscrupulous brokerages or ordinary scammers.

The Case of Twitter

Twitter is a fashionable trend in the high-tech industry and the global web. Everyone agrees that this social network is a great tool for interaction, networking and communication, however, this platform is not used properly by traders.

Indeed, endless Twitter accounts offer a large amount of Forex content, however, due to intrusive spam regarding the foreign exchange market, many have negative associations with it. The big players are not only missing out on big opportunities with Twitter, but they are also destroying the market’s reputation as a serious trading arena, similar to the stock and securities market.

Twitter’s potential and its uses in the Forex world are literally limitless. Thanks to it, brokers can offer special bonuses by listening to and communicating with customers as part of a custom service. Online portals can post news, analytics, articles or reviews about Forex products, as well as arrange two-way contact with their subscribers and find out what service improvements they offer.