How have your TV habits changed in lockdown? Take part in our survey

The UK continues to be abiding to strict social distancing measures in the continued lockdown, that means TV followers have pockets of time newly freed-up for consuming sequence.

So, how have your habits changed relating to lockdown viewing?

With the launch of Disney Plus coinciding properly with all this newfound bingeing time, have you turned to The Simpsons marathons to maintain your self entertained?

How about sequence, is Netflix your go-to or are you sticking to dwell TV?We need to understand how the coronavirus lockdown has affected your viewing tendencies, so take our brief survey under and tell us what you’ve been watching.



Naturally, for the reason that authorities introduced in lockdown measures in a bid to suppress the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, viewing figures for information updates and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s day by day coronavirus briefings have been hovering.

In the meantime, different individuals have discovered consolation in rewatching outdated favourites or diving into comedy sequence for a serving to of escapism.

One other main change to viewing habits has come in the type of dwell sport cancellations, forcing sports activities followers to show elsewhere for his or her repair of the motion.

If you happen to’re a soccer fanatic or a die-hard Wimbledon watcher, what are you utilizing – or planning to make use of – to fill the hole?

