How I Met Your Mother’s Ending: The Real Vs. Alternate Ending And Why It Was So Divisive

It’s been over six years since How I Met Your Mom ended with some of the divisive collection finales in TV historical past, becoming a member of Misplaced, Sport of Thrones and different collection in angering followers over the ending. How I Met Your Mom’s co-showrunners Carter Bays and Craig Thomas took to social media after the collection finale and haven’t made a lot of a peep in regards to the present within the years since.
Nevertheless, earlier than the CBS sitcom culminated in a stunning twist — one which noticed Josh Radnor’s Ted get again with Cobie Smulders’ Robin — Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney and Robin managed to take pleasure in some very transient wedded bliss, whereas Ted had a beautiful meet-cute with “the mom.” However, that ending is the one viewers most frequently focus on. And so, we’re breaking down How I Met Your Mom’s actual ending, its alternate ending, and a lot extra in regards to the polarizing closing chapter.
The Approach How I Met Your Mom Actually Ended
After a number of years of buildup and teases relating to the identification of the Mom, whose title is revealed to be Tracy (Cristin Milioti), How I Met Your Mom’s collection finale revealed that she’d really been useless for six years. The explanation for dying was presumably a mysterious sickness that was by no means expanded, past exhibiting Tracy within the hospital with Ted at her aspect.
Ted wrapped up the (very, very long-winded) story of how he met their mom to his children, however they didn’t purchase what he was promoting. The truth is, they believed that Ted’s story was actually about how he nonetheless harbored emotions for Robin and wished to know in the event that they’d be okay with him asking her out. They have been greater than wonderful with it, and so Ted raced to Robin’s residence with the blue French horn he stole on their first date. Finish scene, roll credit.
Why How I Met Your Mother’s Ending Was So Divisive Amongst Followers
I was on Twitter the evening that How I Met Your Mom’s collection finale aired and to say that followers have been pissed off is placing it fairly frivolously. They have been furious. Many referred to as into query why the present was even referred to as How I Met Your Mom if it ended along with her being useless and Ted going again to Robin. Some followers felt robbed, expressing irritation that Barney and Robin even bought divorced.
For Josh Radnor, the divisiveness of the ending really says quite a bit about how a lot followers care versus any anger over it being thought of a foul finale (although which may rely on who you ask). Right here’s what Radnor instructed Vulture again in 2014:
There have all the time been folks that thought that Barney and Robin have been excellent collectively, there have all the time been folks that thought it didn’t make sense. There are folks that wished Ted and Robin to be collectively. There are folks that thought they didn’t work collectively. So I simply really feel that a part of the divisiveness and a part of the anger and in addition a part of the keenness all speaks to one thing actually nice.
After watching the sitcom for 9 seasons, many felt prefer it had all been a waste of time as a result of the ending provided no actual closure, with Tracy seemingly a pit cease on the highway of Ted and Robin’s love story. Quite than being glad with its conclusion, I’d say that followers have been dissatisfied with How I Met Your Mom’s ending as a result of it felt just like the showrunners had blindsided followers. Actually, I assume viewers’ passionate anger over the ending can be a testomony to how efficient Cristin Milioti was because the mom, and the way well-liked she was amongst viewers.
How I Met Your Mother’s Solid Had Their Personal Opinions About The Ending
After the collection finale, Josh Radnor revealed that he’d identified that the ending would see his character getting again along with Robin. Nevertheless, he wouldn’t have minded issues altering after Cristin Milioti’s introduction. Right here’s what he stated:
That they had talked about to me the twist in regards to the mom within the first season, and I form of put it out of my head. I did not know if they’d really wish to come again to it and try this, particularly after Cristin, as a result of she was so fantastic and the followers appeared to actually take to her. So I requested them ‘Are you guys nonetheless doing that?’ And they stated yeah.
In the meantime, Alyson Hannigan thought that followers wanted far more time to course of the time between Tracy’s dying and Ted getting again along with Robin. For Ted’s children, they’d had six years to grieve their mom’s dying and transfer on, so in fact they’d be okay with Ted desirous to be with Robin. That wasn’t in any respect the case with the viewers, who solely had mere minutes, if that. Right here’s what Hannigan needed to say about it:
I did not assume Barney ought to have ever gotten married. I favored Barney and Robin. However in my coronary heart, I all the time wished her with Ted. I simply really feel [Barney and Robin] should not have gotten married. . . . I was bummed they did not simply make it a two-hour season-ender, so they’d get to point out sure components [that were cut]. The desk learn for the finale was so good, so proper, but it surely was additionally like 14 hours lengthy. So when I really noticed the ultimate model of the present, I was like, ‘They minimize out every part!’
I don’t disagree along with her, the finale ought to’ve been longer. However, talking of scenes that have been minimize, that leads us proper into the subsequent matter.
The Deleted Scenes Might Have Made The Ending Higher
Simply as Alyson Hannigan famous, there have been scenes that have been minimize, together with a quick funeral scene for Tracy that might have made the method simpler for followers. The truth is, How I Met Your Mom’s collection finale was a full 18 minutes shorter than what was initially written. Among the deleted scenes made it onto the Season 9 DVD, together with an integral scene between Ted and Robin out for lunch and discussing the previous (and the way Robin nonetheless had emotions for him).
Sadly, the funeral scene was by no means included within the DVD launch. Both method, all of those extra scenes would have added much more nuance to the collection finale. It may need even made it clearer that Ted and Robin would ultimately get again collectively. On the very least, it could have been good to see pivotal character moments that might have added extra depth to an already emotional ending and maybe even offered some much-needed closure.
Ought to We Have Seen How I Met Your Mother’s Ending Coming?
Whereas How I Met Your Mom’s ending shocked many followers (I’m nonetheless slightly salty about it, too), it’s most likely an ending we must always have seen coming. On one hand, it actually sucks that Tracy needed to get killed off and that followers needed to wait till the present’s closing season to lastly meet her. However, the sitcom did drop in fairly a number of clues that Ted and Tracy have been most likely not going to get the comfortable ending any of us imagined.
Within the Season eight episode “The Time Vacationers,” Ted imagines that he raced to Tracy’s residence to speak to her. In his shifting speech, he tells her that they’d meet in 45 days and that they’d fall in love. Nevertheless, he says that he desires “these additional 45 days” along with her and that he’ll all the time love her till “the top of my days.” Not her days or their days, solely Ted’s days. In hindsight, that dialog was very revealing and telegraphed what the longer term would deliver for Tracy.
What’s extra, Ted was seen studying Love within the Time of Cholera on a number of events. The ebook is one other indication that Ted would return to Robin, because the novel’s storyline sees one of many married characters ultimately shedding their partner earlier than getting again along with their former lover. Ted was additionally holding the ebook within the scene the place he first meets Tracy. There have been a few different clues as nicely (and fan hypothesis) that clearly pointed to the short-lived nature of Ted and Tracy’s relationship.
Why The Alternate Ending Would not Have Labored
Ah, sure, How I Met Your Mom had a very completely different ending than the one which aired and it was included on the present’s DVD. On this alternate model, Barney and Robin didn’t get divorced and Tracy didn’t die. Nevertheless, there weren’t any extra scenes filmed for this alternate ending. Quite, the story comes collectively by means of Bob Saget’s voice-over as future Ted.
I’m unsure that it could have labored within the framework of the present due to the truth that it was too clean-cut of an ending. The truth that there have been no extra scenes filmed to successfully work into the alternate ending meant that Carter Bays and Craig Thomas have been glad with the unique ending as is. Having an alternate ending is all the time nice, simply as a enjoyable “what if” addition for the followers (who have been clearly dissatisfied). That stated, the alternate ending did not seem to be it was initially meant for the present and actually, I’m okay with that if it wasn’t the unique imaginative and prescient anyway.
All 9 seasons of How I Met Your Mom are at the moment streaming on Hulu. For extra TV choices, make sure to try our 2020 fall TV premiere schedule.
