How Iain Stirling almost missed out on Love Island voiceover role

It’s inconceivable to think about Love Island with out the voice of Iain Stirling.

The slapstick comedian, who’s relationship the present’s host Laura Whitmore, is as a lot part of the sequence as these iconic water bottles.

However apparently he wasn’t the person ITV2 initially penned for the job.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Love Island Australia’s voice-over genius Eoghan McDermott stated that he was initially being thought of for the role however misplaced out after messing up his audition. “I used to be doing the Drivetime present on XFM and ITV received in contact and to say they’d this cool new present referred to as Love Island, this was seven years in the past now, and so they needed me to check to be the voice of it,” he remembers.

“They despatched me some footage to have a look at,” he explains. “I’ve gone up for stuff and never received it earlier than, that’s the sport, however I’ve by no means made a balls up of an audition like I did that day. They despatched me some clips with a information voiceover and requested me to do it in my very own phrases. However I misunderstood and thought they meant I ought to do the identical traces in my voice, so I recorded them verbatim and despatched it again.

“After all they meant I ought to write some jokes and a script of my very own. So good work, fool. After which Iain clearly went on and received it, and did a tremendous job. I wasn’t too bothered about it on the time after which after all Love Island went on to develop into this enormous present and I assumed, ‘Oh my, that would have paid off my mortgage!’”

Fortunately for Eoghan he received a second probability to show he might do the job when Love Island Australia got here calling. “ITV advised the Aussies they favored me and possibly they might give me a go. Fortunately the audition went effectively this time!”

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June at 9pm. To search out out what else is on in the meanwhile, test out our TV Information.