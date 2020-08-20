How Indore became the country’s cleanest city for the fourth consecutive time, these steps made number-1

Indore: A city in the country which has been declared as the cleanest city in the country for the fourth consecutive time. Let us know that by topping the central government’s annual cleanliness survey for the fourth consecutive time, Indore has retained its prestigious title of the cleanest city in the country. After all, what are the reasons behind this success of Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, for the fourth consecutive time. So we find that with the participation of citizens, innovations and sustainable arrangements, Indore has put a “cleanliness check”. Also Read – Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent emotional letter to retired MS Dhoni; Said- Dhoni is the face of new India

Let us know that Indore was also topper in the cleanliness surveys of the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 across the country.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri revealed the results of "Swachh Survekshan 2020" during a digitally organized award ceremony on Thursday and declared Indore as "India's cleanest city". A total of 1.9 crore citizens participated in this survey conducted in 4,242 cities of the country.

Indore is India’s cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership and Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance. pic.twitter.com/cg3DH6PnHM – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 20, 2020

These steps made number one

There are different schemes of waste management and processing in the foundation of success in sanitation of Indore.

– – Capacity for the safe disposal of about 1,200 tonnes of waste has been developed in the city every day

– This includes 550 tons of wet waste and 650 tons of dry waste.

– About 8,500 cleaners work in 3 shifts continuously from 6 am to 4 am, keeping the city sharp.

– Large garbage boxes have been removed from the city long back.

– IMC’s 700 vehicles collect wet and dry waste separately from every house and commercial establishment.

Bio-wastes like used diapers and sanitary napkins are stored separately in garbage collection vehicles for their safe disposal.

– Waste processing plants have been set up in the city on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP) so that they remain financially sustainable.

– Nearly 35,000 houses in Indore have manure units made from wet waste

– Waste waste coming out of houses is being reduced due to the waste making units.

– IMC has also taken innovative steps like ‘Food ATM’ to provide leftover food to the needy in homes and hotel-restaurants along with the establishment of “bag banks” and “utensil banks”.

In Indore, the use of single-use plastic products has been banned long back.

– About 12 percent of sewage treated water is being reused in 25 gardens of IMC.

User Charges rose 60 times to Rs 36 crore in 2019-20

Asad Warsi, the advisor of the IMC for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Central Government, said that the urban body charged a fee of Rs 60 lakh (user charges) in the financial year 2014-2015 from the houses and commercial establishments in lieu of the garbage collection through these trains. Was, which rose 60 times to Rs 36 crore level in the last financial year 2019-20. He said, “In the current financial year, the city is estimated to collect a waste collection fee of Rs 40 crore.” , “In the current financial year, a garbage collection fee of about Rs 40 crore is estimated to be collected from the city.”

Waste not a waste, but a valuable resource, earning around six crore rupees in 2019-20

According to the IMC advisor, now the garbage in the city is not a burden, but a valuable resource. IMC earned about six crore rupees in the financial year 2019-20 by processing wet and dry waste through these plants. In the next financial year 2021-22, this earnings can reach around 10 crores rupees. ”

Realizing the slogan “Chaukaan gaygeenge”

With the announcement of the Union Minister, the slogan of “Municipal Corporation of Indore” (IMC) has been realized and after this success, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the city. Pleasantly, the sanitation workers spread rangoli on the streets by making rangoli. “Indore number 1” was also engraved in these Rangolis. MP of Indore Lok Sabha constituency Shankar Lalwani expressed happiness by dancing with women cleaning workers on the beat of the drum.

IMC commissioner congratulated

IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal said in a message, “I congratulate all the conscious citizens and public representatives of Indore for the fourth consecutive time in the cleanliness survey. The city’s hardworking sweepers also deserve congratulations on this occasion, who have worked hard to keep the city clean in every season. ”