How is Diablo Immortal played on PC? This is how this free game responds to the keyboard and mouse

Diablo Immortal is a game designed for mobile devices but at the last minute, Blizzard has decided to release it on PC as well. How is this action RPG game adapted to the keyboard and mouse? We test this new game for free.

I’m sure more than one of you were as happy as I was to learn that Diablo Immortal would have a PC version, because while the idea of ​​enjoying Diablo’s RPG action in the palms of your hands sounds really good, in my case, neither I don’t even use my mobile to watch series or movies, much less to play games. And yet, I had a great time massacring demons and other nightmarish creatures on my iPhone 8 Plus, to the point of having decided to leave the app installed for those moments when you have a few free minutes and you don’t feel like turning on your PC . So good for Diablo Immortal! But… how about when you sit in front of the monitor and change the touch screen for a mouse?

My first hours with Diablo Immortal on PC have been quite positive, but we must bear in mind that, despite being on Battle.net, it is still a mobile game, and even if you use the keyboard and mouse, the user interface and the own action are intended for a scenario where you use your fingers on a touch screen. This has generated some minor setbacks in dungeons where monsters and an object to interact with, such as an altar or effigy, were gathered, because my Demon Hunter kept insisting on activating the effigy of turn when I was clicking on enemies. Nothing serious, but -obviously- the precision of other action RPGs designed for PC is missing.

When it comes to fighting against the hordes of Hell, the experience is very close to that of Diablo III, although the enemies seem somewhat more passive than in the original games. I’m not saying you don’t have to move around to avoid lethal blows, there are AoE attacks and special moves that force you to do so, but again don’t expect anything as frenetic as the original Diablos because the pacing is a bit different. still being a beta (and PC)I’ve also had some issues with keys momentarily stopping working, or unintentional hero movement when the mouse stays on the “locked” action button, causing it to not stay still for a second.

So far I have talked about the keyboard and mouse but also the game is compatible with controllers. While it handles the demands of combat well, or it was coincidentally crashing during testing, or it’s something that hasn’t been properly implemented yet, but I couldn’t interact with certain UI elements like the quest guide, selecting items to deliver to merchants/other characters, etc.

The graphics of Diablo Immortal on PC

With two characters (Crusader and Demon Hunter) already above skill level 30 out of a maximum of 60, I’m not going to go into detail about the quest design, combat, and the game’s story itself because there’s still so much to discover. ; although I invite you to read the article in which we talk about the first hours of play with Diablo Immortal so that you can get a better idea of ​​what this work of NetEase Game. But I already anticipate that the sensations are positive. In addition, I am very grateful that support has been given to both the crossplay between PC and mobileas well as the cross-save itself so that you can continue your game wherever you are.

Doesn’t look as good as Diablo III, but has a very high overall finishDiablo Immortal also encourages team play to face the most challenging dungeons, with some challenges that are already quite interesting in this area where I am moving. What can I say about the graphics? On mobile it seems to me that it looks fantastic, although it may be due to lack of habit, when I’ve been there for a while I notice my eyes are tired. On PC it has been a joy. It doesn’t look as good as Diablo III or the more recent Diablo II Resurrected, but it’s finished to a very high standard overall. The scenarios are very detailed, the combat animations and special attacks look great, and the variety and number of enemies on screen are up to what you would ask for in a game of the Diablo series.

When it comes to configuring the graphics, the options are not very detailed, but you have enough to make the game work even on low-end computers: you can determine the rate of images per second and select the degree of detail of the monsters, scenarios, visual effects or general lighting to name a few. Here you will notice that the camera is very close to the action, as if it had the zoom activated, which makes sense in a game designed to be played on screens smaller than a monitor. But this has not prevented me from enjoying the -at times- intense combats of a video game with which I am having a great time without -for now- investing a single penny in it. Although the theme of microtransactions It’s something I want to talk about in another article.

With all this, having Diablo Immortal on PC and mobile seems to me an ideal alternative for liven up the wait by Diablo IV. As its action is fast and direct, designed for short games, at any time I can return to the world of Sanctuary, exterminate monsters, and continue with other things. But now I am also interested in knowing your opinion. What do you think of the adaptation of Diablo Immortal to PC?