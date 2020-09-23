How is Enola Holmes related to Sherlock Holmes?

Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic Sherlock Holmes novels have seen quite a few variations over the past 130 years and now Netflix is including to the checklist with its upcoming thriller movie Enola Holmes.

Directed by Fleabag‘s Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes stars Stranger Issues‘ Milly Bobby Brown because the titular character – however how is she related to the world-famous Sherlock? Is she his sister, his daughter or a totally totally different character altogether?

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about Enola Holmes forward of the movie’s launch tomorrow.

How is Enola Holmes related to Sherlock? Is she his daughter?

Netflix

In Netflix’s adaptation of Enola Holmes, Enola is Sherlock’s youthful sister.

Sherlock (Henry Cavill), Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) are the youngsters of Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), though due to the big age hole between Enola and her brothers, the 16-year-old barely is aware of them.

Whereas each Mycroft and Sherlock initially underestimate Enola and try to ship her to ending college, they discover themselves continually outwitted by the younger sleuth, who seems to be simply as sensible, savvy and perceptive as revered detective Sherlock.

Did Sherlock Holmes have a sister within the authentic tales?

In Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels, there is no reference to Sherlock Holmes having a sister – simply an older brother named Mycroft, who is a authorities official.

Nevertheless, numerous variations of Conan Doyle’s tales give Sherlock a sister. In sequence 4 of BBC One’s Sherlock, we meet Eurus Holmes – Sherlock and Mycroft’s sister who has lived in a maximum-security psychiatric jail for many of her life after killing a childhood good friend of Sherlock’s.

Whereas in 1975 musical comedy The Journey of Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother, Gene Wilder performs Sigerson Holmes – Sherlock and Mycroft’s youthful brother.

Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix tomorrow. Check out our lists of the finest sequence on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix. In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing to watch, try our TV Information.

If you’d like to meet up with Sherlock, purchase the entire works by Arthur Conan Doyle on Amazon now.