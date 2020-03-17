How is His Dark Materials season 2 affected by coronavirus?

Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to trigger disruption worldwide, RadioTimes.com might be retaining you up to date on the destiny of all of your favorite TV exhibits together with the already-suspended Line of Obligation, Peaky Blinders and Stranger Issues – however will these delays additionally have an effect on Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials?

Nicely, regardless of not being anticipated to air till later this yr the fantasy drama (which stars Dafne Eager, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson amongst others) could also be in higher form than many different BBC sequence, having already accomplished the overwhelming majority of sequence two filming in 2019.

Additionally, RadioTimes.com understands that the rumoured sequence two airdate – in late autumn/winter 2020, the identical as sequence one in 2019 – is far sufficient away that the sequence is not at the moment thought of to be in any important hazard of delay (although in fact the scenario is altering each day).

However does this imply the sequence is free from any COVID-19 disruption general? Nicely, the reply is a bit of bit sophisticated, with a number of key scenes nonetheless wanted to be shot along with the same old postproduction course of.

When did His Dark Materials season two movie?

Unusually, each the primary and second sequence of His Dark Materials had been largely filmed earlier than the primary sequence even started airing on BBC One and HBO, partly to keep away from a noticeable onscreen ageing of younger forged members like Dafne Eager and Amir Wilson (pictured).

“It’s satisfying figuring out we’ve one other sequence,” Eager instructed RadioTimes.com. “We’re fairly positive it’s going to go effectively.”

Collection two (based mostly on Philip Pullman’s The Delicate Knife) wrapped in December 2019, with plans to shoot the as-yet-unconfirmed sequence three in a while when the younger forged had aged up a bit of.

If you’re meant to be self-isolating however spot a canine exterior… ????????#HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/Q6JjVgT4pd — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) March 17, 2020

In different phrases, then, sequence two is virtually within the can – nevertheless it’s not all there fairly but. RadioTimes.com understands that some essential “pick-up” scenes that includes essential characters are but to be shot for the sequence, after conflicting schedules meant they couldn’t be included within the authentic manufacturing.

These scenes might not be intensive, however would have to be accomplished earlier than the sequence could possibly be delivered to the BBC.

Will coronavirus delay the premiere of His Dark Materials season two?

Given how rapidly the scenario has been altering, it’s laborious to know for positive what is going to occur to any TV present. Nonetheless, contemplating how a lot of His Dark Materials’ filming has already been accomplished and the way lengthy there is till the anticipated premiere, it seems like this explicit sequence would possibly climate the storm higher than most.

After all, there should still be points on the subject of the sequence’ postproduction – it’s at the moment unclear how a lot of the enhancing and VFX work was already underway earlier than the pandemic, or the extent to which this work could possibly be carried out by VFX artists and editors remotely – however in comparison with different sequence His Dark Materials is in a reasonably sturdy place.

And whereas there’s been no official affirmation as such, given what number of sequence initially anticipated to air in autumn 2020 have had their productions delayed previously few weeks, it could possibly be that His Dark Materials’ early filming plan will depart it as one of many few main BBC dramas nonetheless in place for the essential autumn/ winter schedules. Although once more, all the pieces stays topic to vary at this early stage.

His Dark Materials returns to BBC One in autumn 2020