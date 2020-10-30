How is India dealing with border dispute with China? Foreign Secretary gave this information

India China Faceoff: The conflict between India and China over the LAC has been going on for a long time. The borders of the two countries are face to face on the LAC. Seven rounds of talks have been held in both countries to reduce tension. Both sides are engaged in reducing tension through dialogue. Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India has dealt with decades of ‘worst crisis’ on its border with China with full tenacity and maturity despite the Coronavirus epidemic. Also Read – Sales of Khadi products increased on PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, 19 lakh facemasks sold in 5 months

Talking on key geo-strategic issues, the Foreign Secretary said that the immediate challenges have not deterred India from its strategic goals on the border, especially in the Indian Pacific region, where India is purposefully pursuing many ways to build a free, inclusive structure Moving in stages. During a program organized in a major Paris-think tank, Shringla also mentioned two recent terrorist incidents in France. At the same time, it is necessary to work strongly to remove the threat of terrorism.

On the other hand, experts say that even after the seventh round of talks on October 12, there was no result, India showed a little bit of disrespect towards it. However, the Government of India has rejected this in an official statement. Actually, experts are telling that India showed little lethargy in talks with China regarding the strategic agreement reached in 2 + 2 talks with the US. Now that the Indo-US strategic agreement has been reached, India has stepped in for the eighth round of talks.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said about the next round of core commander-level talks with China that both sides would continue to negotiate through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for the withdrawal of troops as soon as possible Have agreed to.

