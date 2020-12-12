How is India fighting the challenge of climate change? PM Modi told the world

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Global Climate Summit on Saturday mentioned the steps taken by India to fight the challenge of climate change. He told the world how the fight is going on in India from the challenge of climate change, from reducing emissions to emphasizing renewable energy. Also Read – ‘Only 100 people will get corona vaccine in a day’, guidelines issued by central government

At the Global Climate Summit organized by the United Nations on the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Climate Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India is not only working towards fulfilling the goals of the Paris Agreement, but also going ahead. Is picking India will not only meet its target, but will also meet your aspirations and expectations. ” Also Read – Australian media agrees to help Siraj get injured to help runaway Cameron Green

During this period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically mentioned steps like reducing the emission of harmful gases, continuously increasing the installed capacity of renewable energy. Prime Minister Modi said, “India will celebrate the year 2047 as a hundred years of modern independent country. India of the year 2047 will not only fulfill its goals but it will also fulfill the expectations of all of you. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: PM Modi said- Government is committed to the interest of farmers, there will be more investment in agriculture sector

(Input IANS)