How is the agreement that ends the dispute between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border

A fisherman hangs his fishing line in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border

This Tuesday Israel announced an agreement with Lebanon on its maritime borders, which was classified as “historical” by the Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapidafter several years of disputes.

Although the details of the agreement have not been officially published, the representatives of the governments assured that the draft proposed last week gives Jerusalem international recognition for its buoyed boundary five kilometers off the coast of the northern city of Rosh Hanikrawhich Israel established in 2000 after withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

The latter means that Israel’s border will follow the southern edge of the disputed area known as Line 23.

For its part, Lebanon will enjoy the economic benefits of the area north of Line 23, including the Lebanese gas field. Bloodalthough a senior Israeli official told the local media The Times of Israel that Jerusalem will receive compensation for giving up the Qana rights, a portion of which will be in what the agreement recognizes as Israeli waters.

Although Israel had already indicated its relaxation in the proposal that had been discussed last week, even so, Lebanon quickly rejected it at the time for having reservations about officially recognizing the boundary marked by buoys established by Israel. Subsequently, Lapid’s office made it clear that it would not back down from this lawsuit.

In the same vein, the Beirut government also opposed the proposal in the previous draft in which Israel would receive a portion of the revenue from the gas produced in Qana.

The Lebanese representative in the dialogue and Vice President of Parliament, Elias Bou Saabdid not reveal the details of the latest amendments made by the American mediator Amos Hochstein, to the maritime border, but everything indicates that it is related to both the buoy limit and the Qana gas field.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, the main negotiator of a US-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon (Reuters)

Last week, the director of Israel’s Energy Ministry told a cabinet meeting that estimates of the amount of natural gas that could be extracted from Qana were much lower than initially thought, local media reported.

For his part, the Lebanese president, Michel Aoun, after speaking by telephone with Hochstein, expressed optimism about the completion of an agreement “within a few days.”

“Negotiations have advanced a lot and the gaps have been closed during the last week”said.

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into the Israeli economy and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said in a statement, noting that the US-drafted proposal meets “all economic and security principles established by Israel.

Lapid indicated that summons the Security Cabinet for tomorrowfollowed by a special meeting of the government with all its ministers, to give final approval to the draft.

The Israeli prime minister already presented a few days ago “the foundations” of the proposal drawn up by the American mediator Amos Hochstein to the Security Cabinet, a meeting in which established what was acceptable to Israel and Lebanon’s latest proposals for change, which came close to derailing the negotiations, were rejected.

To save the negotiations, the weekend there was an “intense dialogue” between the two negotiating teams through Hochstein until reaching a draft that has been accepted by both parties.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Aoun considered “satisfying” the final draft that was presented to him today, since it “preserves Lebanon’s rights to its natural wealth”, at a time when the nation suffers one of the worst economic crises in its history and lacks energy sources to even provide electricity to the population.

“The President of the Republic considers the final version of this offer as satisfactory for Lebanon, especially since it meets the Lebanese demands that were the focus of a long debate in recent months, and required effort and many hours of difficult and complex negotiations. ”, announced the Presidency of the Mediterranean country in a statement.

Aoun received a copy of the draft agreement during a meeting with the Lebanese representative in the dialogue and Vice President of Parliament, Elias Bou Saab.

The vice president has stated that “Lebanon has obtained its demands, because they were correct”, and has confirmed that it has delivered Hochstein’s proposal to the country’s president, Michel Aoun.

KEEP READING:

Israel announced that it reached a “historic agreement” with Lebanon on the maritime border