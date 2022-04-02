How is the bunker that Scaloni chose for the Argentine team during the World Cup: the detail that convinced the DT

Scaloni’s team will stay on the Qatar University campus

This 2022 will be special for all football lovers. As happens every four years, the time has come to experience a new edition of the FIFA World Cup. And maybe like never before since Lionel Messi became one of the best players of all time, the Argentine team will set foot in Qatar as one of the favorites to win the trophy.

After the draw in Guayaquil against Ecuador For the last date of the South American Qualifiers, a large part of the footballers who play in Europe -except Messi, Di María and Paredes-, together with the coaching staff and directors of the AFA traveled on the same charter to Madrid. There the players got off to go to their clubs and the rest continued on their way to Doha, site of the World Cup draw.

Beyond being present at the event that defined the rivals of the group stage of the Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni Together with his assistants and President Claudio Tapia, they will stay until Wednesday, April 6, in the Middle East to polish the details related to their stay in the concentration bunker during the World Cup: the campus of the Qatar Universitydesignated as the best educational establishment in the country and one of the best in Asia.

In the run-up to the duel against Venezuela in the Bombonerathe Argentine coach himself had referred to the property where the national team will live in Qatar and stressed that the choice was related to being in a place that offers the comfort of being able to train and rest in the same space.

“ What really interests me is that we are in one place and can train and sleep in the same place . Do not take a bus, go and return. All that journey does not convince me. I don’t care if the place to sleep is ten points or eight points, I don’t care. I know that in the end it will be a good place, but what worries me is the issue of displacement. That we are there, that we finish training and that the player if he wants to stay there. Not waiting for the bus to leave in ten minutes because you have to do one thing or another. These are things that I think were clear and in the end I think we got it”, reflected the coach.

Entrance to Qatar University (The Grosby Group)

The University of Qatar, which houses more than 20,000 students per year, has everything necessary for the soccer players and the rest of the delegation to spend their days in the country of the World Cup with the best comforts. It’s more, the stage has two courts renovated by the organization of the contest that have lightingso that Scaloni can practice in the afternoon and at night, due to the high temperatures of the place.

That place was chosen by the Liverpool to train during his participation in the 2019 Club World Cup, which ended with those of Jürgen Klopp as world champions after beating Jorge Jesús’s Flamengo.

Another of the data that this media accessed is that, as it happened in the face of the 2014 World Cup with the concentration of Atlético Mineiro in Cidade do Galo, or with the Bronnitsy complex for the World Cup in Russia, the Argentine Football Association would invest a significant sum of money to refurbish the facilities and give it an “Argentine touch” to the place so that the soccer players, the technical body and the staff feel as if they were in the same Ezeiza property.

For this, one of the measures would be the installation of some grills to enjoy a good barbecue with Argentinian meat. There would also be the already classic plots in the area of ​​the footballers’ rooms. It must be remembered that FIFA has not yet confirmed whether the list of players that the coaches must confirm will be 23 or will be stretched to 26, which would establish a new regulation for the national teams.

One of the areas that the players of the Argentine national team could use

Regarding the times from the concentration area to the stadiums, the organization established that the creation of the World Cup stadiums are in a radius of about 75 kilometers to save time in the transfer of the campuses. The bunker of Albiceleste it is connected to the center of Doha by the Red line of the metro, which has its own station at the University.

To set a distance parameter, from the academic center to the stadium where the World Cup final will be played, the Lusail, it is about 17 minutes by bus.

History marks that the university was founded in 1971 and, over time, became a site of educational excellence in the territory. It offers a wide range of academic programs: 48 bachelor’s degrees, 32 master’s degrees and nine doctorates.

A few years ago, the educational campus carried out the construction of a 25,500-square-meter high-tech sports and events complex. With a collaborative design of the retractable ceiling system, a sound and video reinforcement system plus lighting, the space offers all the possibilities for the users. In the case of the use of sports, the training center is made up of more than 30 sports courts that can be fixed and removable, portable for different disciplines such as volleyball, basketball, indoor tennis, handball, futsal, badminton, squash.

In addition, the complex has an outdoor space where a football stadium for 10,000 people stands out, which became one of the additional venues proposed to host the 2027 Asian Cup of Nations, which Qatar hopes to access as the venue after the organization of the FIFA World Cup. Its renewal is planned so that it has the requirements to be part of the group stage matches of the event.

Another of the internal areas of the complex where Messi and company will live

Following the tournament, the new Qatar University Stadium will provide state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art facilities for future university sports initiatives and the development of women’s football. The single-tier court would have 20,600 seats for the public, as well as VIP and media seats. The gross capacity of the stadium will be 22,400 seats, which includes 150 accessible seats for spectators with disabilities and the same number for their companions.

The remaining spaces are made up of an aquatic complex and three tennis courts. The aquatic complex includes two swimming pools, an important bodybuilding room and the sauna and Jacuzzi areas.

It is important to note that the organization of the Qatar World Cup confirmed that there will be 41 training camps created for those selected and each national team will have its own facilities dedicated to their training during the competition. What’s more, the turf installed in these places will be the same that was installed in each of the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup.

One of the postcards of Qatar University, in Doha (The Grosby Group)

