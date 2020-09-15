How is the corona home vaccine? Government said- very safe but …

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed on Tuesday that the first phase trial conducted by Bharat Biotech in association with ICMR and Cadila Healthcare Ltd revealed that its two candidate vaccines developed on indigenous basis are of “excellent safety”. ” Are the security ones. Giving details of the status of clinical trials for corona by ICMR and private research centers in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Choubey said that his Phase II clinical trials are underway. Also Read – Supreme Court reprimanded on TV show, said- Journalist is like other citizen, there is no separate freedom like America

Choubey also said that discussions are going on regarding the cooperation of recombinant vaccine developed by Russia. However, no formal study has been started in this regard. He said that the Serum Institute of India (SII) and ICMR have partnered for the clinical development of two global vaccine candidates.

He stated that CHADOX1-S is a non-replicating viral vector vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. He said, "This vaccine is in Phase III clinical trials in Brazil. ICMR has initiated bridging studies of phase two and three at 14 clinical trial sites.

Choubey stated that ICMR and SII have also partnered with the USA for the clinical development of a glycoprotein subunit nanoparticle adjuvant vaccine developed by Novax. He said that the government and industry are making better efforts to provide safe and effective vaccine of Kovid-19 at the earliest. To a question about vaccine availability, Choubey stated, “Given the various complications inherent in the development of the vaccine, it is difficult to comment on the definite timeframe.”