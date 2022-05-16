How is the development of Alan Wake 2 going? Its authors talk about the progress of the game and other relevant projects

Remedy’s latest financial report indicates that all developments are on track.

Remedy is not stopping. If we look solely at its Alan Wake franchise, we see that the company has been immersed in both the optimization of Alan Wake Resurrected for Nintendo Switch and the development of Alan Wake 2, which has recently presented some terrifying visuals. While this already puts a heavy workload on the Finnish studio, it also reminds us that there is other projects on the way. And they all go on wheels.

Alan Wake 2 is starting to come into more complete shape in several areas.RemedyThis is indicated by Remedy in its latest financial report, initially indicated by Eurogamer. As the document reads, “Alan Wake 2 is fully in the production phase“. “There is still a lot of work ahead, but the game is starting to come into more complete shape in several areas. As we have previously communicated, Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023“.

Heron, a larger Control game, is in the concept stage and continuing its prototypesRemedyBeyond the Alan Wake universe, Remedy is also busy developing Vanguardcode name to refer to a game that, as we told you, will be distributed thanks to a collaboration with Tencent: “Vanguard, a free-to-play cooperativo which will be co-published with Tencent, has made good progress since the previous quarter. The project is in the proof of concept phase. We have continued to strengthen the team.”

And what about the games in the franchise? Control? According to the Remedy document, “Condor [nombre en clave], a Control spin-off, is still in the proof-of-concept phase. Heron [nombre en clave], a larger Control game, is in the concept stage and is continuing its prototypes. Additionally, together with the Northlight technological team, the focus has been placed on the development of necessary technology and tools that will serve a number of future Remedy games.”

Public reception to the announcement of the Max Payne remasters has been incredibly positive.RemedyThe only thing left to mention in terms of video game development focuses on the franchise of Max Payne. Because, as we mentioned at the time, Remedy surprised us with the announcement of a remastering for its first and second installments: “After the reporting period, at the beginning of April, we announced a partnership with Rockstar Games to make remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. Public reception to this announcement has been incredibly positive.” Other than that, there’s no mention of trailers of any kind, so it’s likely that any such remakes are in the works. early phases.

Of course, Remedy’s report also includes its financial performance over the last fiscal year. In this sense, the developer highlights income amounting to 12,656 euros, which represents an increase in 55,9% YoY If we look at the operating result, we see that the company has maintained figures that reach 2,761 euros, with an operating profit margin of 21,8% (corresponding to a fall of 2.5% compared to the previous year).

These data do nothing more than pave the way for Remedy towards a future full of video games. Because, according to their assessments in the financial report, “Overall, 2022 has started well for us. We are now focused on executing the projects that are currently in the game pipeline. As we have said in our long-term business outlook, we expect to have big video game launches between 2023 and 2025 that will expand the avenues of income in the coming years”.

Of course, Remedy has several reasons to consider herself busy. We will be attentive to everything that the developer publishes in terms of news about its games, although many of us have our eyes set on the futuro de Alan Wake. Because after signing a very successful remastering, an opinion that you can read in depth in our Alan Wake Remastered review, we have no doubt that a bright future awaits this studio.

