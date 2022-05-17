How is the development of Silksong going? What we know about the highly anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight

To say that Silksong, the sequel to the highly popular Hollow Knight, is one of the most anticipated indies (if not the most) is anything but an exaggeration. Team Cherry’s title raise passions among fans of metroidvania and indie games, but it remains a mystery to all of them.

Announced in February 2019, little has been seen of this game, and that mystery means that it is always surrounded by rumors and expectations. Especially whenever Nintendo talks about indies, like at last week’s Indie World, the public is dying to know how long it will take to play the Hornet’s adventures.

Although they are aware of how much the public wants to know about their new project, the game developers prefer not to get their fingers caught talking too much about it. What we do know is that they plan for the game to have more than 165 enemiesan even more agile gameplay than its predecessor, a mission system with different types of assignments, crafting mechanics and various difficulty modes.

Despite their silence on the progress of their title, Team Cherry has two main channels where you can follow up on their projects: their official blog, which has not been updated with new releases since 2019; and the Hollow Knight Discord server, where there is more activity on a daily basis.

Of course, this does not mean that we have no idea how the project is going. During the 2021 Unity Awards, the prize that honors great projects that use the Unity engine, Silksong received the most anticipated game award, “We look forward to the day when we can share the game with all of you!can’t be long!”.

These cryptic words give us hope that the game might come out soon, but it’s all we’ve got so far, and we know that Team Cherry don’t want to hurry and prefer to release the game when they know it’s finished and without further polishing.