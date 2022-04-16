How is the development of the new Mass Effect going? BioWare comments on EA game news

The development team has shared a new information update for the community.

For now there is no date set for the launch of the new Mass Effect, but the mere fact that the project exists is something that generates interest in itself. What we knew until today is that it was still in its infancy, they even had to change the graphics engine, but in BioWare they want to be more transparent with their developments.

The responsible team has published a new post on its official blog as an information update for the community and, in it, they reveal some developer names who are working on the next Dragon Age, talking a little about the roles they occupy and the professional profile they have.

From Dragon Age they have presented their developersAfter that, they echo community posts and end up commenting on other projects they’re working on, including the new Mass Effect. They ensure that is now in an early stage of developmentand the fact of adding the term “now” suggests that it has entered this stage recently.

Therefore, it is good news that it is already in full production, but it seems that it will take even longer than we imagined. In fact, in BioWare they comment that “it will be a while before I can offer more details“, but they say they really want to show it. They don’t want to reveal more, so it looks like Mass Effect fans will have to settle for this little pill for a few months.

The only thing we know so far about this project is that the development of a new chapter in the science fiction series with a veterans team in charge. It is expected, yes, that it will be launched on PC and new generation consoles, although there is still no confirmed release date. If you don’t want to miss anything in the series, check out the timeline of books, comics and video games to catch up on the franchise if you need to!

