How is the hotel where the Mexican National Team will stay for Qatar 2022

This is the hotel where the Mexican National Team will stay in Qatar 2022 (Photos: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC))

More and more are known about the particular details of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the participation that the Mexican team in this new World Cup edition. The FIFA was in charge of publicizing the facilities that will receive the 32 countries that will compete in the tournament.

It will be at the hotel Simaisma A Murwab Resort where the Tri will spend his stay at the end of his competitions in World Cup lands, while the training center will be in the Al Khor SC Stadiumplace where Gerardo Tata Martino He will carry out his practices prior to playing the duels in search of the fifth game.

Located in the town of Sumaysimah is just alone 20 minutes from downtown Doha, capital of Qatar; The hotel of the Mexican team has the most exclusive facilities with private beach service, villa-type bedrooms, swimming pools and accommodations with ocean views. In addition, the hotel Tri is conditioned to receive the team at least five days before their first meeting.

This is the hotel of the Mexican National Team for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy [SC] )

It should be noted that the hotel Simaisma A Murwab Resort It has considered the extension of the stay of the Mexican National Team in the event that it advances to the next finalist phase. According to FIFA, the accommodation center could extend its services up to 33 days for the final stretch of the tournament.

“The teams will arrive at the concentration hotels at least five days before their first meeting, with the hope of extending thea stay of 15 days guaranteed at 33 that only the finalists can enjoy”, specified FIFA.

The details of the hotel where the Mexican National Team will stay in Qatar (Photo: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy)

The Supreme Committee of Delivery and Legacy (SC) of Qatar 2022 shared some photos of the views that the Mexican team during his stay in the Arab country. What stood out the most in the eyes of the fans is that the national team will have large bedrooms, some of which have private pools.

There will be outdoor rest areas with screens that will broadcast the World Cup matches, with all the comforts to follow the details of the tournament. The soccer players will even have private recreation services such as massages, gym areas and an overnight stay on the hotel beach.

While your training center is located at 21 kilometers from the Simaisma hotel, so their transfer to the stadium will not take a long time since it is around 25 minutes of travel. They will use the facilities of the Al-Khor Sports Club and Al-Kharitiyath SC team that compete in the Qatari league.

The Tri hotel in Qatar has exclusive beaches (Photo: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC)

Within the details of the field is natural grass and it is equipped with dressing rooms and other lighting facilities and conditions for the Mexican team to carry out their practices. ANDThe first match of the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022 will be before Poland the November 22thdebut that will trace the destiny of the team of the Tata Martino for the remainder of the group stage.

FIFA indicated that accommodations include from four or five star hotels to villas, holiday complexes and non-hotel centers, such as sports school residences or university housing.

For his part, the Director of Operations for the FIFA World Cup, Colin Smith, assured that: “Qatar 2022 will be a unique World Cup in which the teams will benefit from an unparalleled geographical distribution and will enjoy the warm hospitality of its inhabitants” .

This is the stadium where El Tri will enter for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy)

Stadium where the Mexican team will train for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy)

*With information from EFE

KEEP READING:

Chihuahuans became World Softball runners-up in the U16 category

Marcelo Flores was presented with Real Oviedo: “I’m ready to show what I can do”

The message that Real Madrid sent to América before their friendly match