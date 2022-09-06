How is the method that would allow the diagnosis of ALS with a blood test

The period between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis is usually more than a year

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease with more than 80,000 cases worldwide. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is two to five years, and symptoms include progressive motor neuron degeneration, leading to weakness, spasticity, and muscle atrophy.

Diagnosis is based on clinical history, evidence of revealing neurological findings on examination, including signs of progressive upper and lower motor neuron neurodegeneration, and electrodiagnostic findings of chronic and active denervation, while excluding other diseases with symptoms. Similar.

The time it takes to receive an accurate diagnosis is one of the main obstacles that ALS patients face, since between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis there is often more than a year, a precious time to start a treatment. early treatment that improves quality and life expectancy . Researchers estimate that misdiagnosis occurs in 13-68% of cases.

In 2020, scientists at Brain Chemistry Labs developed a blood test to detect ALS based on microRNA (short segments of genetic material) found in particles called extracellular vesicles. However, precise protocols for shipping and storing blood samples, which were kept at -80°C, meant that many doctors’ and neurologists’ offices would not be able to use the new test.

Now, in an article appearing in the Journal of the Neurological Sciences Researchers from Brain Chemistry Labs, the Dartmouth Department of Neurology, and the US Centers for Disease Control have just reported that they were able to replicate the original test with blood samples that were not collected and maintained under such strict requirements. Comparing blinded blood samples from 50 ALS patients from the US National ALS Biorepository with 50 control participants, genetic fingerprinting of five microRNA sequences accurately discriminated between people with ALS and healthy individuals.

“We were surprised that the microRNA test worked for samples collected from a variety of researchers under different conditions,” explained first author Sandra Banack. Her colleagues Rachael Dunlop and Paul Cox, participants in the same document, agreed. “We expected that the samples would have to be collected and stored strictly,” Dunlop said. “Apparently, the extracellular vesicles poured into the blood protect their genetic load against different environmental conditions”Cox added.

Verification of the new blood test is being done at Brain Chemistry Labs in Jackson Hole, which has applied for a patent on the test. They hope to find a diagnostic company that can commercially develop the test for neurologists and doctors around the world. . Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a disease of the neurons in the brain, brainstem, and spinal cord that control the movement of voluntary muscles. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

One in 10 cases of ALS is due to a genetic defect. The cause is unknown in most other cases. In ALS, motor nerve cells (neurons) wear out or die and can no longer send messages to muscles. Over time, this leads to muscle weakness, spasms, and an inability to move your arms, legs, and body. The condition slowly gets worse. When the muscles in the chest area stop working, it becomes difficult or impossible to breathe.

“ The need for better ALS diagnostic tools is evident in the real-time challenges facing patients and clinicians treating the disease. Banack adds. A misdiagnosis takes a psychological and physical toll on patients who sometimes endure frequent referrals to specialists and unnecessary surgical procedures.” Research efforts to mitigate diagnostic delays through the development of biomarkers are numerous and have accumulated in the last couple of years. “We are on the right track,” concluded Banack.

