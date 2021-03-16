How is the modality of robbery to footballers that worries in Europe

The kidnapping of a relative of Ángel Di María while a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match was being played, in which the Argentine striker was the starter, exposed a criminal modality that has been affecting several footballers around the world, mainly in Europe.

It happens that the players of this sport, especially those who have reached the big leagues, they usually have a good economic pass: luxury cars, big houses, clothes and valuables, are some of the goods that they usually show and that they have earned thanks to the work they did throughout their careers.

However, these athletes they are also very busy people and that they can be several hours away from their homes, either because they have to go to train, because there is a championship date or even because of the trips they constantly make when their teams participate in international cups or when they are summoned by their national teams. nationals.

This combination made them an easy target for criminals., who can easily know the days and times when soccer players are not going to be in their homes, and then they can plan their assaults on those properties reducing the risk of being discovered in the middle of the theft.

This is a modality that many important figures in the world of baseball have already suffered, although the last, and perhaps more violent, was the one that happened to Di María this Sunday, since the thieves, when breaking into his house, occurred account that it was occupied by the relatives of the “Fideo”.

The forward found out about all this when the coach of the Parisian team, Mauricio PochettinoHe took him out in the middle of the second half, precisely, to inform him what had happened and to tell him that one of his loved ones had been kidnapped during the episode.

The same day that Di María was robbed, they also robbed Marquinhos’s house (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

However, he was not the only victim of PSG that day. The criminals also entered the house of Marquinhos and they also met with the Brazilian’s parents, but in this case the situation did not pass over.

This is not the first time Video is affected by a crime of these characteristics. In early 2015, when he was playing for Manchester United, thieves tried to break into his home, where he was with his wife and children, but they escaped without making the robbery after the alarm sounded.

Similarly, the also Argentine from PSG Mauro Icardi, suffered a robbery last January, when the player was going to Lorient to play that Sunday for Ligue 1 (his team lost 3-2), as reported to the agency AFP a source close to the investigation.

Criminals entered Mauro Icardi’s house when he was playing a game

Just five days ago, Robin Olsen, one of the goalkeepers of the Everton, suffered last Saturday in a robbery at his home in which they threatened his family with a machete, in addition to taking very valuable jewels and a luxury watch.

In October of last year, Joaquin Correa, of Lazio of Italy, he told on social networks, outraged, how they had broken into his home and stole around 7 thousand euros between cash, watches and valuables, while he was playing a match in Serie A.

“To that coward who came to rob my house while I was at the game … Coward, come in and steal when I’m inside. I wait for you, you pieces of shit “The footballer wrote on his Instagram account, visibly upset by what happened.

The Argentine national team player Joaquin Correa, was upset by the assault he suffered while he was playing with Lazio (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

The home of Paolo Rossi, who died at the age of 64, was robbed last December by assailants who took advantage of the absence of the family during the funerals of the hero of the Italian team at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, according to the Italian agency ANSA at the time.

In 2019, Cristian Ansaldi, who at that time defended the shirt of the Torino from Series A, he found that strangers had entered his home and had taken “many things of value, such as bags, suitcases, watches, rings, bracelets and more”.

Rosario Cristian Ansaldi also suffered a robbery on his property

The French Karim Benzema was assaulted that same year while playing ‘El Clásico’ in the Copa del Rey between the Real Madrid and the FC Barcelona. As reported by the program ‘El Chiringuito’, the thieves entered the front house while he suffered the elimination of his team.

Just 10 days before that fact, the same thing happened to the Ghanaian Kevin-Prince Boateng, player of the FC Barcelona, who was stolen jewelry, watches and USD 450,000 in cash while playing a game against Valladolid.

To Spanish Jordi AlbaA Barcelona figure, he was assaulted while traveling in Milan to play against Inter in the UEFA Champions League. At the beginning of 2018 it had also been the turn of Coutinho.

Jordi Alba, another victim of this modality (REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko)

In the same way, in 2019 a group of thieves entered the Brazilian’s house Dani Alves when he played a match with Paris Saint Germain against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

At the local level, in mid-February the former footballer Hugo “Perico” Pérez, emblem of Independiente and Racing, was again a victim of insecurity when, while vacationing with his family on the Atlantic Coast, They looted his summer house in the town of Mar de Ajó.

