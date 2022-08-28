How is the nanoparticle therapy that promises to cure severe cases of COVID-19

Experimental treatment could be a potent therapy to decrease hyperinflammation in people with severe COVID, researchers found (Getty)

In their natural effort to survive, SARS-CoV-2 evolved and perfected its infection mechanism, giving rise to new viral variants and subvariants.

Thus it was that it became more transmissible and managed to evade both the immunity generated by the vaccines and that granted by a previous infection. But while people continue to contract COVID-19, the truth is that most cases today are mild or moderate.

Who dies today from SARS-CoV-2? Elderly patients, those who have not been vaccinated or with an interval greater than four months since the last dose, the majority with comorbidities, such as oncological, oncohematological, transplanted diseases, with COPD and diabetes mainly, according to specialists.

Those who cannot cope with the great inflammatory cascade caused by the new coronavirus in the body are the ones who will benefit most from a new treatment who do research at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicineand which shows promise in preventing death and the need for respiratory support in hospitalized patients seriously ill from infection.

Those who cannot cope with the great inflammatory cascade caused by SARS-CoV-2 are the ones who will benefit the most from the treatment being investigated at Johns Hopkins University (Getty)

It is that according to the researchers, An experimental dendrimer nanoparticle treatment called OP-101 could be a powerful therapy to decrease hyperinflammation and promote cell repair in people with severe COVID.

The work was led by Sujatha Kannan, a professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine and pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who along with her husband, Dr. Kannan Rangaramanujam, developed OP-101 by attaching a powerful antioxidant/anti-inflammatory drug known as n-acetyl cysteine ​​(NAC) to a nanoparticle 100,000 times smaller than the thickness of a sheet of paper. Each nanoparticle has a number of drug molecules attached to it, and can deliver the drug specifically to inflammatory cells called macrophages.

“A clinical study was carried out in very few patients (24) in whom this medication was given intravenously and in another smaller group, placebo was given. Y What was seen is that at 30 days, 71% of the patients who received placebo died or required mechanical ventilation, and of those who had received the drug, only 18% died or required respiratory assistance. ”.

“The hyperinflammation of the body itself in response to infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes damage and this leads to severe forms of the disease,” Bonvehí explained (Reuters)

Oscar Cingolani is a cardiologist, professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University and associate director of the Critical Care Unit of the same university, and in consultation with Infobae highlighted that, “although it is a preliminary data, with few patients, it is very promising if the result of this drug is observed in the deactivation of inflammation and the reduction from 71% to 18% of the chances of dying or requiring assistance mechanical respiratory.

And after highlighting that “In this Phase 2 there were no reported serious adverse effects, which, although it was tested in very few patients, raises hope, especially for those who have the possibility of developing severe COVID and ending up in intensive care” the expert pointed out that “now what will come is the Phase 3in which a greater number of patients should be studied, double-blinded (that is, it is not known who receives placebo and who receives the active complex) and also to evaluate in the longer term if there are adverse effects”.

OP-101 is a hydroxyl-polyamidoamine dendrimer-N-acetylcysteine ​​conjugate, which specifically targets activated macrophages (Efe)

To begin with, the infectious disease doctor Pablo Bonvehí (MN 62648) clarified before the consultation of this medium that “What must be remembered is that the hyperinflammation of the body itself in response to infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes damage and this leads to severe forms of the disease. This is produced, in part, through the response of defensive cells in the body, which are the macrophages”.

As explained by the member of the Vaccine Commission and former president of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (Sadi), “this drug, OP-101, is a hydroxyl-polyamidoamine dendrimer-N-acetylcysteine ​​conjugate, which specifically targets activated macrophages and showed improved outcomes in preclinical models of systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation.”

At this point, Cingolani contributed that “this OP-101 substance is made up of several others, among which there is a well-known one called N-acetylcysteine, which is an antioxidant.” “But the important thing is that it was seen that the nanoparticle injected into patients with severe COVID managed to deactivate or calm a part of the body’s inflammatory cells called macrophages and by deactivating them, the inflammation it generates is reduced, with an increase in thrombosis, lung damage, brain damage, and others,” said the expert.

“The nanoparticle injected into patients with severe COVID managed to deactivate or calm a part of the body’s inflammatory cells called macrophages,” explained Cingolani (Efe).

Regarding the novelty of the treatment under study, he considered that “this drug does not act in the first phase of the disease against COVID itself, but rather its action occurs once the COVID already triggers the inflammatory response. This is what is new, since it is a medicine that does not combat the disease itself but the consequences that it generates, which is all the inflammation that it produces in the human body, which is what ultimately ends up killing the people ”.

“With the extensive vaccination that we have at this stage of the pandemic, we are seeing many more mild cases, so this drug, which would be aimed at preventing severe cases, is really a very good thing and It comes at a time when it is very necessary because really now what we are trying to avoid are not COVID cases, but severe cases.”, he expanded in dialogue from the US.

And he stressed that “many people are having COVID, but the vast majority of cases are mild to moderate, so this drug would be very useful to treat those who were not vaccinated, or the vaccine was less effective and they are prone to severe COVID. ”.

The risk of death or needing a ventilator was 71% for patients who received placebo and 18% for those who received OP-101 (Getty)

For the study, the researchers recruited 24 patients between the ages of 43 and 86, mostly male (five blacks, 15 Hispanics, and four non-Hispanic whites) with severe COVID-19 admitted to hospitals between August 2020 and May 2021 within five medical systems located in five states in the United States.

“These were patients classified with severe COVID-19 according to the World Health Organization scale, who received different doses of OP-101 or placebo” Bonvehí explained.

Namely, six patients received a single 2 mg/kg intravenous dose of OP-101; six received a 4 mg/kg dose; five received an 8 mg/kg dose and seven received a saline placebo within 24 hours of enrollment.

“These data must be confirmed in studies with a larger number of patients” (Getty)

All 24 patients also received standard care to treat COVID-19, including corticosteroids used to suppress inflammation and the antiviral drug remdesivir. The researchers did not know which patients received placebo or OP-101 until the end of the study.

“OP-101 may also be useful in treating neurological, cardiac, and respiratory symptoms associated with prolonged COVIDas a proportion of patients with prolonged COVID have persistent inflammation,” Rangaramanujam Kannan said.

Regarding the end, Bonvehí pointed out that in this phase of research recently published in Science Translational Medicine “The safety and preliminary efficacy of OP-101 were evaluated.” “These data must be confirmed in studies with a larger number of patients, but they are promising results for the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19″ he concluded.

