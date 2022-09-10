How is the new British anthem: the two changes that were heard at the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

They sing “God Save The King” for the first time in 70 years

On the closing of the memorial service to the Queen isabel II in Saint Paul’s Cathedral, This Friday the new version of the British anthem was heardwhich is renamed “God save the King” (“God save the king”).

The lyrics of the national anthem underwent two modifications: will change from “Queen” to “King” y “she victorious” to “he victorious” to mark that King Carlos III is now a monarch.

The King Charles IIIfirstborn of Isabel II and his successor on the British throne, left Balmoral Castle on Friday and arrived at Buckingham Palace in London. Carlos and his wife, the now queen consort Camilaleft in the back of a vehicle from the Scottish residence where his mother died yesterday at the age of 96.

The new monarch spent the night in the castle and He was, according to local media, with his mother when she died after his health condition deteriorated.

Carlos arrived in London after noon. As soon as she landed in the English capital, she went to the Buckingham Palacewhere a crowd has been since yesterday paying homage to the Queen isabel IIwho died at the age of 96. Carlos greeted many of the people who came and received their affection to the cry of “God save the king”.

Carlos III is the new king (REUTERS / Toby Melville)

She then walked towards the palace, where -along with Camila- he stayed looking at the thousands of bouquets of flowers that people left since the news of the death of Isabel II was known.

Carlos III and Camila, queen consort, landed at the military base of Northoltwest of London, to meet in the British capital with the Prime Minister, Liz Trussand offer this afternoon his maiden speech the nation as sovereign.

Dressed in a black suit and with a somber gesture, Carlos III boarded a plane at the Scottish Aberdeen airport around 11:30 GMT to the British capital.

As first in line to the throne, the queen’s eldest son became the new monarch when his mother diedalthough this Saturday he will be officially proclaimed head of state by the Ascension Council.

Buckingham Palace has indicated that the period of “royal mourning”, which affects only royalty, will extend until a week after the state funeral for Elizabeth II, in about ten days, the details of which have not yet been confirmed.

The Queen isabel IIhead of state of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, died this Thursday at the age of 96 in her Scottish castle of Balmoral, after seven decades of reign in which she weathered numerous crises of a monarchy that now opens a new chapter.

