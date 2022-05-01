How is the old prison infested with insects and rodents in which Boris Becker will serve his sentence

Wandsworth prison is the most populous in England (Getty Images)

German former tennis player Boris Becker He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the British Justice for four charges related to his personal bankruptcy. The 54-year-old and winner of six tournaments Grand Slam, will thus be imprisoned after having been found guilty especially of hiding £2.5 million ($3.16 million) to avoid paying his debts.

As reported this Saturday by the English press, the former athlete must serve at least half of his sentence in Wandsworth Prison, then he could ask for parole. At this time, several of his most trusted beings doubt whether he will be able to resist such a punishment. “Will he survive mentally, being in prison for a year and three months?”asked his biographer, Christian Schommers, in dialogue with the German newspaper Bild.

It is that for the German sports legend it will be a challenge to live the next 15 months (at least) in a prison that was built in 1851 and that according to the latest reports does not have basic health conditions. “In a recent inspection, the institution was described as ‘crumpled, overcrowded and infested with vermin’”revealed the site Daily Mail.

The prison used to be one of the most important in Great Britain. There were 135 executions between 1878 and 1961, but over time the abandonment of the building and the increase in inmates was wreaking havoc on its structure. so no detainee wants to end up in there. Currently it has a capacity for 1,500 inmates but some tabloids report that there are more than 1,800 since common rooms or even the original bathrooms have been transformed into new cells to increase capacity. This was taken to such an extent that until 1996 there were no toilets for the inmates.

This is Wandsworth Prison inside

In 2009 an investigation exposed mismanagement by Wandsworth administrators, who went so far as to hide prisoners in other prisons to hide overcrowding. That is why in recent years the British government has made efforts to improve the human condition behind bars. Despite this, a report from the BBC revealed that due to lack of personnel and resources, visitors were not forced to go through body scanners, which generated the disproportionate entry of any type of drug and triggered the internal contraband business.

In 2015 there were six suicides in Wandsworth and a book published recently by a former prisoner who was there between 2016 and 2017 made it clear that several of the reforms announced by the government were never carried out.

Chris Arkins, former documentary filmmaker BBC who spent nearly a year in this London prison for a cause similar to that of Becker, described in an article he published a few years ago on the site From London a Wandsworth como a center “so dangerous that it was not a place to safely house adults, let alone adolescents.” “A boy was sent to Wandsworth for stealing sweets and was so traumatized that he hanged himself,” he recounted.

Boris Becker with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, one of the last images of him released (Reuters)

Becker was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but once he has passed 15 he will be eligible for parole. Declared bankrupt in 2017, the former tennis player was convicted of charges including theft of assets, non-disclosure of assets and concealment of a debt.

During the process, the prosecution claimed that the German collected 1.13 million euros ($1.22 million) from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany, which he paid into a professional bank account he used as his “ personal piggy bank with which to pay for luxury purchases and school fees for their children. “The conviction of Boris Becker clearly shows that the concealment of assets in the context of a bankruptcy is a serious offense, in the face of which we prosecute those who commit it,” stressed the director general of the Insolvency Service, the British government agency in charge of administering bankruptcies.

