How is the polypill that reduced cardiovascular mortality by 33% in people with a history of heart attack

Spanish scientists showed evidence of having found a superior drug intended to patients who have already suffered heart attacks in order to avoid the recurrence of these events. The call Polypildora was developed by the National Center for Cardiovascular Research of Spain (CNIC) and the results of the studies were published in recent days in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

The scientists in charge of the development, which took place alongside the Ferrer laboratory in Barcelonareported that the drug achieved reduce mortality from cardiovascular causes by 33% . To demonstrate this, they presented the results of the study SECURE coordinated by the CNIC.

The medicine contains aspirin, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and statin and is intended to be “a simple approach to the secondary prevention of cardiovascular death and complications after myocardial infarction,” the paper’s authors noted in the NEJM publication.

The effect of this combination of drugs is, on the one hand, relaxation of the veins and arteries to lower blood pressure, with aspirin and ACE inhibitor; while the statin reduce the cholesterol.

“The results reveal, for the first time, that the polypill containing aspirin, atorvastatin and ramipril achieves clinically relevant reductions in recurrent cardiovascular events in patients who have suffered a myocardial infarction”, assured the principal investigator of the SECURE study, Valentín Fuster, Director General of the CNIC.

The SECURE study included 2,499 patients from 7 European countries (Spain, Italy, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Poland and Hungary). All of them had suffered a myocardial infarction. Each was randomly assigned to receive standard treatment or the polypill. The average age of the participants was 76 years and 31% were women. 77.9% had hypertension, 57.4% diabetes, and 51.3% a history of smoking.

The experts set out to study major cardiovascular events such as death from cardiovascular causes, nonfatal myocardial infarction, stroke, or urgent revascularization. The research data with a follow-up of patients for up to three years were conclusive in terms of this objective, since it found a 24% decrease in the cumulative risk of presenting these four events in patients who received the polypill versus those who continued to take the separate treatment as usual.

The new drug had a particularly relevant effect on the most determining variables, that is, the incidence of cardiovascular death, which decreased by 33%, going from 71 patients in the usual treatment group to 48 in the polypill group.

At the same time, it was established that the volunteers in the polypill group presented higher levels of adherence compared with those in the usual care group.

The study was a “randomized controlled clinical trial of phase 3″, said the signatories of the study for which “patients with myocardial infarction in the previous 6 months were assigned to a strategy based on polypills or usual care.” The volunteers who received the test drug treatment received “consisted of aspirin (100 mg), ramipril (2.5, 5 or 10 mg) and atorvastatin (20 or 40 mg)”.

“Adherence to treatment after acute myocardial infarction is essential for effective secondary prevention. The polypill, being a very simple strategy that combines three of the baseline treatments in this type of patient, has proven its value“, held Jose Maria Castellanoscientific director of the HM Hospitales Research Foundation and first author of the publication.

The polypill, being a very simple strategy that combines three of the baseline treatments in this type of patient, has proven its value (Shionogi & Co Ltd/Handout via REUTERS)

“The findings of the SECURE study suggest that the polypill could become an integral part of strategies to prevent cardiovascular events in patients who have suffered a heart attack. By simplifying treatment and improving adherence, this approach has the potential to reduce the risk of recurrent disease and cardiovascular death on a global scale,” said Fuster.

