How is the situation of Sikhs in Afghanistan, what number of abducted? Delhi Gurdwara Complicated advised

New Delhi: The location in Afghanistan has worsened because the Taliban took over. On the similar time, in the course of Taliban terror, the incident of kidnapping of Sikhs from the Delhi Gurdwara complicated has been denied. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Control Committee chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned that, all our households are secure, within the gurdwara, even though there used to be some motion the previous day. About 300 individuals are completely secure.

All our individuals are secure and no incidents came about with any person, 150 individuals are in talks, they weren't within the gurudwara premises, they have been other puts. The individuals who have stayed within and across the gurudwara are completely secure. I'm in consistent contact with them.

In reality, after the career of Taliban, the folks of Afghanistan are very scared, however minority households dwelling in Afghanistan are pleading for assist. Loads of individuals are ready at Kabul airport to depart for Afghans, however this has no longer been conceivable because of the Taliban.

Contemporary pictures from Afghanistan have left folks around the nation disturbed. Afghan voters dwelling in Delhi also are continuously in the hunt for assist from the Govt of India to assist their folks.