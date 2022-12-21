How is the solar electric car that achieved the new Guinness record of efficiency

The Sunswift 7 is the latest evolution of an efficient car concept born in Australia in 1996

When electronics has done its maximum effort to be efficientthere are two ways to increase the autonomy of a car: equip it with increased storage the energy you use to move or reduce friction as much as possible during your movement.

The first way is the simplest, but at the same time the least effective, because if it is a car with a thermal engine, that is to say, it is fueled by gasoline derived from petroleum, the only way to do it is increase tank capacity and therefore the weight. Which is equivalent to increasing emissions of all kinds, including tire and brake consumption, not just gasoline.

If it is an electric car, to have more autonomy through the capacity of the accumulator, a bigger and heavier batterywhich ends up generating a compromise that is difficult to resolve because at one point, heavier means more energy to move it, therefore adding so many kilos will end up equaling the previous autonomy value.

The profile of the car is very effective, but not only in side view, from the front it has a minimal impact against the air

For that reason it is that all automobile developments go in search for friction reduction as a way to be more efficient with the same energy. And this reduction in friction has not only to do with the air penetrationbut with the surface of tire support on the floor, in addition to a optimization of moving parts which is common to all cars, whatever their mode of propulsion.

In an electric car, reduce the consumption of non-vital components for movement It is also a way to improve performance, and several studies and developments have followed this path, which took refuge in the solar energy as a method of powering the climate, sound, lights and infotainment systems without draining the battery.

The assembly of engineering students from the University of New South Wales next to the Sunswift 7

In Australia, students from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of New South Wales Sydneyhave recently presented the latest evolution of a truly efficient vehicle, in which all imaginable forms of energy efficiency have been brought together. Its about Sunswift 7a two-seater car that moves through an electric motor that is fed by a battery that is recharged thanks to photovoltaic cellsand who has just achieved what appears to be a new Guinness record.

As its name makes clear, this is the seventh development that students have carried out at the university on the same idea. The first was the Sunswift 1 and 1996 and since then it was always known that the evolutions would not reach the point of making a production car for the streets, but rather improving every possible aspect as a technical exercise. It is that a good part of the efficiency of the car is given in the absence of those sources of consumption mentioned above, and which also include not having a system of ABS, Airbags or windshield wipers, which automatically makes it a vehicle that cannot legally circulate on the streets.

The Sunswift is extremely low, but has a very effective lower air passage to offer no resistance to the advance, including the width of the tires

The Sunswift 7, however, was able to stand up to the test of Guinness record, trying to leave a new combined mark, since it had to be the vehicle capable of traveling the most kilometers with the least consumption in less than 12 hours. And they got it by touring 1,000 kilometers in 11 hours, 53 minutes and 32 secondsat an average speed of 84.17 km/h. This represented an energy consumption rate of 3.8 kWh/100 km when a Tesla Model 3 benchmark is 14.7 kWh.

The secret of the Sunswift 7 is supported by four very narrow wheels and aerodynamically faired in order to generate the least possible turbulence, in a cpenetration coefficient of just 0.095 cx and in a total weight of only 500 kg. For comparison, it is worth mentioning that the current most aerodynamic production car is also another solar electric, the Lightyear 0, with a coefficient of 0.175 cx, while the Mercedes EQS has 0.20 cx and the Tesla Model S Plaid has registered 0.208 cx.

The Lightyear 0 is the production car with the best aerodynamics in the world, and its coefficient is 0.175 cx

The test to achieve the new record, the Sunswift 7 was taken to the test track of the Australian Automotive Research Center (AARC) in Wensleydale, about 130 kilometers from Melbourne, capital of the State of Victoria. There, the car completed 240 laps and while it did have a couple of setbacks like a flat tire and a battery issue, both were resolved in less than 15 minutes, the longest a vehicle can sit idle during an attempted stop. record. The other stops were just routine ones for driver change. Once all these periods of time have been validated, they will be granted the certificate of Guinness World Record.

