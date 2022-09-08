How is the supermoto that represents a Lamborghini Huracán on 2 wheels

“Lambo” look on a unique bike that will have a special edition just for Lamborghini Huracán STO owners

At the end of 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, two iconic Italian brands launched a strange combination on the market, without precedent for both. It was about Ducati and Lamborghini, united in the umbrella of the Volkswagen Groupand the product was an exclusive motorcycle called Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghiniinspired by one of the latest models from the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, the brand’s first hybrid prototype.

The joint work of Ducati Style Center and the Lamborghini Style Centerwhich are physically separated by only 20 kilometers from each other, resulted in a Lamborghini on two wheels of 1,262 cm3 of displacement, capable of delivering 162 CV at 9,500 RPM, with a torque of 129 Nm and a weight of 225 kg. It wasn’t the only Sian-inspired vehicle that wasn’t a car, because months later, the Italian shipyard Sea Group manufactured a sports boat called Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63one of whose owners is the star of the UFC, Conor McGregor.

The Lamborghini Huracán STO is the second car from the Italian house to be used as inspiration for a Ducati model

The success of the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was such that the idea of associate both elite brands to produce exclusive vehicles, he soon had a new project that has just come to light. It’s about the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghinianother motorcycle that pretends represent what a “Lambo” would be like on two wheels. In this case it is the Hurricane S.T.O. and what they have achieved between both brands is to develop a motorcycle based on the current Panigale V4 S, and provide it with stylistic elements common to both models.

From the rims specially built to measure and clearly identified with the car by their design, to the fender that simulates the air intakes of the Huracán, practically everything that is seen is unique and special to this model. The tail, fuel tank cover and dropouts are made of carbon fiber and beyond the color decoration, the STO logo occupies a subtle place on the side fairing.

Colors and aesthetic details represent the association of both brands to produce the Streetfighter V4

There are other very subtle details to highlight, such as the motorcycle’s saddle, inspired by the finish of the Huracán STO seats thanks to the presence of the same colors as the structures, or the forged wheels, which in the case of the rear have a single titanium nut designed by Lamborghini.

Mechanically, the Streetfighter V4 has the 1,103 cm3 Desmosedici Stradale engine that offers 208 HP of powerwhich features a counter-rotating shaft, desmodromic valve timing with four valves per cylinder and TwinPulse firing order derived from MotoGP. Also has dry clutch as in the MotoGP and Superbike Ducati.

Titanium rim and central nut design emulating that of the Huracán and designed at the Lamborghini Style Center

Thanks to all the weight savings that the use of carbon fiber allows in so many components, Ducati announces a weight of 197.5 kg emptywhich added to the weight of the fuel, takes the figure to 210 kg in total.

Just like the 2020 motorcycle and the Tecnomar speedboat, again the number 63 has a great role in the Streetfighter V4, since it is the year Lamborghini was born, but also, it is used to delineate the production that this special edition will have. will be manufactured 630 units exclusive, but in addition there will be only 63 reserved for Lamborghini owners only.

The 630 “generic” motorcycles will combine the typical colors of the Huracán STO, Verde Citrea and Arancio Dac. The wings and brake calipers will also be Arancio Dac with a contrasting black logo. The Öhlins fork stays and legs are black. Instead, the 63 dedicated exclusively to the owners of a Huracán STO, will have the possibility of combining the decoration of the motorcycle with that of the car so they look exactly the same. Quite a detail.

