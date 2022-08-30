How is the training that turns the body into a “machine” to burn fat

This Is The Best Workout To Burn Fat – Wellness

With more than two billion overweight people in the world, and the known health consequences that this entails, to think that there is a training routine capable of turning the body into a “machine” to burn fat, which could also help prevent unwanted weight gain over time, sounds encouraging.

It’s what high-intensity interval training -or HIIT- promises., researchers found in a recent study. In the work, which was published in the British Journal of Sports MedicineHIIT increases fat burning more than aerobic exercise. And its profits would be greater with the passage of time.

It is that, as the researchers reported, a few HIIT sessions a week will turn the human body into a fat-burning “machine” . And the good news is that the routine will cause the practitioner to start burning more fat not only during HIIT sessions, but also during other types of activities, such as brisk walking, swimming, and playing sports.

For the study, the researchers combined the results of 18 controlled intervention trials on the effects of HIIT on the rate of fat burning during exercise. These included a total of 511 adult participants doing supervised HIIT, moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, or a no-exercise control group.

The duration of the exercise interventions ranged from two to 14 weeks. In almost all studies, participants participated in three HIIT sessions per week.

“ Participating in HIIT may enhance fat oxidation during exercise, with greater effects expected for longer training regimens and overweight/obese individuals -the investigators pronounced in the publication of their conclusions-. While some effects seem small, they may be important in holistic approaches to improving metabolic health and managing obesity.” A) Yes, research has shown that fat metabolism will improve after just four weeks of this practice and will continue to do so over time.

After 12 weeks of HIIT, each minute of physical activity can be expected to burn an additional 0.13 grams of fat. This means that for someone who engages in 150 minutes of physical activity per week, this could result in around 10 kilos (22 pounds) of additional fat burned in ten years.

As a bonus, the paper’s authors found that overweight people can expect greater increases in fat burning, compared to those of “normal” weight. And compared to aerobic exercise, the activity that par excellence is considered the choice for those who need to lose weight, the researchers observed that although it could also improve fat metabolism, this would require a much greater time commitment and the improvements would not be so noticeable.

Professor Zeljko Pedisic is one of the authors of the work, and argued that in cases where “stubborn body fat doesn’t go away, people should consider adding high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, to their exercise routine.”

“According to the recent global survey of fitness trends, HIIT is among the most popular types of training. If you’re not already doing it, maybe you should give it a try,” Professor Pedisic concluded.

