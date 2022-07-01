How it was that Fernando del Solar “fell in love” with Cruz Azul when he arrived in Mexico

Since his arrival in Mexico, Fernando del Solar declared himself a follower of La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul (Photo: Instagram/@fernandodelsolar)

Fernando del Solar He established himself as one of the most charismatic faces in the leadership of various Mexican television programs. Although his country of origin is Argentinaon arrival a Mexico managed to strengthen its relationship with the national culture and sport. Even, almost immediately he declared himself a fan of Cruz Azula relationship that was largely determined by the neighborhood where he established his first home.

In his social networks, Fernando Martín Cacciamani Servidio constantly expressed their support for the La Noria team. And it is that on the eve of his arrival in Mexico he touched live closely one of the most glorious times for the celestial although they had to spend more than 23 years to see their team crowned as champion of Mexican soccer.

Fernando del Solar arrived in Mexico in 1996 with the commitment to open new horizons in his career as an actor. As he came to declare in an interview with the media TUDNthe colony naples gave him his first address in Mexico City and from there he witnessed the fervor and passion with which the people accompanied Cruz Azul on the way to the eighth title, achieved in the tournament of Winter of 1997.

“I fell in love (with Cruz Azul) more than 23 years ago, when I arrived in Mexico. He lived in the Napoles neighborhood, near the Blue Stadium and every Saturday he heard drums, cymbals, people screaming. Because of my proximity to the stadium, I started going. The thing is that in 1997 we came out champions and I said ‘I’m from here, this is my team’although we never won again”, he declared.

From that moment, the trajectory of Fernando del Solar and that of his soccer team took different paths. While, over the years, the Argentinian managed to open space in movies, soap operas and programs that gave him the recognition of the audience, his team lost consistency when it came to fighting for the title. That’s how the actor was witness of the runners-up.

Between 1997 and 2020, years in which they conquered the eighth and ninth stars, the sky blue team played six finals of league against rivals like Pachuca, Monterrey, Toluca and Santos. However, the final game that he remembered with the greatest pain was the one played on May 26, 2013when Aquivaldo Mosquera and Moises Munozin 3 minutes, tied a global score of two to zero with one less player and gave the title to the Eagles.

“The one who was a stake through the heartgarish as they are, was the final against America. we were winning one to zero comfortable, the Teo made the two to zero and the goal of Moi Muñoz, at 90+3 that sent us to penalties, was horrible. I was already leaving for the Angel to celebrate with all my friends and they nailed us the penalties “he remembered.

After having consolidated a career in Mexico over 26 years, and fought against lung cancer, as well as Hodgkin’s lymphoma that he suffered in recent years, the iconic television presenter He died this Thursday morning June 30 at the age of 49. Although the cause of death was not released, the driver of come the joy, Sergio Sepúlveda, confirmed the news.

“This is one of the commercials that I would never want to give (…) a very close source confirmed that Unfortunately, Fernando del Solar has passed away. There are plenty of affectionate adjectives to talk about Fernando, but you who are family and who built come the joy they have to know”, he pronounced on the air.

For its part, the sky-blue team also lamented “the departure of Fernando del Solar, a great sky-blue fan,” and they dedicated a note to the actor through their official social networks.

