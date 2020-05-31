How J.Ok. Rowling Came Up With The Name For One Fan Favorite Harry Potter Character

Depart a Remark
Authors discover inspiration in loads of random locations and, in terms of the world of Harry Potter and the characters that inhabit it, J.Ok. Rowling isn’t any completely different. In reality, one of many inspirations for a fan-favorite character was so random it took her some time to even understand that it had impressed her in any respect.
Up to now couple of weeks, J.Ok. Rowling has been entertaining followers on Twitter by sharing anecdotes about how Harry Potter got here to be. First, she dispelled some common rumors about her inspiration for a few of the novel’s most iconic settings and moments.
Then, she revealed — with photographic proof — that one of the infamous characters within the collection was named after an indication she regularly went previous:
It’s sort of humorous to assume that Severus Snape, simply one of the vital characters in your entire Harry Potter universe, a personality that followers have spent appreciable time debating and dissecting all the way down to the final element, was named after a random signal. Particularly since she didn’t even understand the place she’d discovered the inspiration at first.
The greater takeaway from a whole lot of J.Ok. Rowling’s latest revelations is that making a story like Harry Potter possibly isn’t as magical because it might sound. Regardless of frequent fandom misconceptions, a whole lot of the impetus for the collection was much more abnormal than we could have assumed. Or, as she informed one other fan — a tour of the inspirations for Harry Potter would in all probability be fairly not possible:
At the very least we now have The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to assist us faux, proper? J.Ok. Rowling has discovered some fairly progressive methods of conserving the Harry Potter mythology alive, contemplating the truth that she completed writing the unique collection greater than a decade in the past. Some followers admire the truth that she repeatedly engages us by providing particulars in regards to the world and creating new content material. Others generally discover it onerous to reconcile the knowledge she’s revealed with their unique understanding of her tales. She’s additionally confronted some backlash for increasing on some characters’ backstories, like Dumbledore, in a method that feels a bit haphazard.
Some would possibly argue that J.Ok. Rowling is best off revealing extra behind-the-scenes tidbits — or simply creating new works altogether — than she is including to the Harry Potter canon. In spite of everything, there’s much less of an opportunity of her destroying the picture that followers have of a personality or a second by revealing how she got here up with it. Nonetheless, it’s her collection, and she will be able to select to do what she’s going to with it. For now, meaning extra of the prequel collection, Unbelievable Beasts — and possibly some extra random information, too.
All eight Harry Potter movies at the moment are out there to stream on HBO Max.
