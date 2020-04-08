How James Marsden Feels About X-Men’s Legacy As The Movie Turns 20

Go away a Remark
This July is the 20th anniversary of the discharge of X-Males, a film that not solely marked the cinematic debut of the Marvel mutants, but additionally performed a key function in popularizing superhero films. Among the many stars of the ensemble solid was James Marsden, who performed Scott Summers, a.okay.a. Cyclops, the eponymous crew’s subject chief able to taking pictures optic blasts from his eyes.
I not too long ago had the pleasure of talking with James Marsden about his newest film, Sonic the Hedgehog, and when the dialog turned to X-Males, he famous how whereas he and his cast-mates knew that this film could be distinctive, he by no means imagined that the franchise would develop the best way that it did. As the actor informed me:
I feel all of us hoped it will change into what it’s change into, and we knew it had the ability to with the legacy of the X-Males universe. They’ve been round since 1962, 1963? And so once we first began, it was 40 years of backstory and superfans. So we knew if we do that proper, this may very well be one thing without end, for a protracted, very long time. I’d hoped, however I didn’t anticipate that they’d nonetheless be making them. I imply, I assumed possibly they’d make four or 5 of them in its success, however what number of have they made now, 10? So it’s kinda loopy and actually cool.
The X-Males have been among the many first superheroes that launched what we now know because the Marvel Comics universe within the early 1960s, with others together with the Incredible 4, Spider-Man and The Hulk. In order James Marsden famous, there undoubtedly was loads of supply materials to drag from, and it additionally helped that the X-Males had risen on the recognition spectrum from the animated collection that aired from 1992 to 1997.
X-Males was certainly critically and commercially profitable sufficient to generate quite a few direct sequels, however while you throw within the Wolverine and Deadpool films, in addition to The New Mutants (at any time when that finally ends up arriving), Fox’s X-Males franchise ended up being comprised of truly 13 films. James Marsden can be well-known from films like Superman Returns, Enchanted and Anchorman 2, in addition to TV exhibits like 30 Rock, Westworld and the forthcoming CBS All Entry collection The Stand, however his time on the X-Males films nonetheless ranks as a excessive level in his profession, Marsden continued:
Clearly I’m not part of all of them, however you exist in that universe and it’s at all times one thing I’ve been actually happy with. It was undoubtedly the primary time in my profession I used to be like, ‘Now I’m part of one thing actually particular proper now, and this can be a as soon as in a lifetime form of alternative.’ It’s uncommon to know you’re part of one thing particular whilst you’re taking pictures. Oftentimes you shoot it and it turns into some kind of shock success, i.e. like The Pocket book or one thing like that, the place nobody knew while you have been filming it. However through the X-Males films, it was like, ‘Okay, that is one thing distinctive. That is one thing particular.’
James Marsden reprised Cyclops in X2: X-Males United and X-Males: The Final Stand, with the latter film seeing him being killed by Jean Gray when she was consumed by her Phoenix persona. Nevertheless, because of Wolverine’s time touring in X-Males: Days of Future Previous, Marsden’s Cyclops was restored to life and cameoed on the finish of the film. Cyclops was additionally performed by Tim Pocock in X-Males Origins: Wolverine, and by Tye Sheridan in X-Males: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2 (a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo look) and Darkish Phoenix.
Now that Fox has been acquired by Disney, the Fox X-Males franchise is over, and the plan is for the mutant heroes and villains to be rebooted throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner or later. James Marsden stated final yr he’d be “down” for reprising Cyclops throughout the MCU, however assuming {that a} new actor is introduced aboard, he’s hopeful that this particular person is ready to overcome what he noticed because the function’s largest problem: the opposite actors and viewers not having the ability to see their eyes.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for all the largest updates in regards to the X-Men’s cinematic future. For now, you possibly can watch James Marsden as Sheriff Tom Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog, which is now out there for digital buy, and can come out on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Extremely HD on Might 19.
