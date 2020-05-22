How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck Moving On With Ana De Armas

Go away a Remark
Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck had been rumored to be courting for a number of months after rumors started swirling in March. Whereas it appeared as if they’d been social distancing collectively, a extra orchestrated submit confirming their relationship didn’t floor till earlier this month. Now it appears to be the true deal, we’ve all been questioning how Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner has been feeling proper?
Properly, you might not have to marvel for much longer. Whereas Jennifer Garner hasn’t straight-up come out and mentioned she’s in favor of the connection, if studies are to be believed, she’s “joyful” for Ben Affleck and his new accomplice. Over at Us Weekly a supply mentioned it’s at all times “unhappy” to see somebody transfer on however that Garner is allegedly “finally joyful that he’s joyful” and in addition “in an excellent and wholesome place.”
Till Jennifer Garner formally confirms her emotions on Ben Affleck it’s onerous to inform if that is an actual evaluation of how the Tenting and Love, Simon actress is admittedly feeling, however she’s not likely the sort to air soiled laundry both manner. Previously, she’s really been actually supportive of her ex even when he has handled private struggles.
For instance, when Ben Affleck was struggling and went to rehab simply earlier than The Approach Again was speculated to movie, Jennifer Garner referred to as director Gavin O’Conner and labored by means of protecting the actor on the mission. That’s a confirmed story from O’Conner himself, so it’s clear that she is supportive of Affleck even when the 2 are not collectively.
Given they co-parent their kids – daughters Seraphina and Violet and son Samuel – collectively, it’s good they acquired to a spot the place they are often there for one another. That is very true given how lengthy it took for them to return to a custody settlement after splitting up in 2015.
In the meantime, whereas Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck have been having fun with meals and unique places collectively, Jennifer Garner has been ingesting wine and doing a variety of laundry. Life because the mother, amirite?
It ought to be famous that Garner has seemingly moved on as effectively and has been seemingly courting John Miller, a CEO for Cali group, for a while now, although the couple are personal and never usually photographed collectively. Outdoors of her private life, Jennifer Garner will subsequent seem within the upcoming comedy Sure Day.
Ben Affleck’s subsequent movie might be with Hollywood it lady Ana de Armas. Referred to as Deep Water, it’s a thriller about dishonest throughout marriage and the lengths individuals could go to keep away from divorce despite the fact that they not fulfill each other. Ana de Armas may even seem within the subsequent Bond movie, No Time To Die, which was initially scheduled for launch earlier this yr.
