How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Ben Affleck Moving On With Ana De Armas

Properly, you might not have to marvel for much longer. Whereas Jennifer Garner hasn’t straight-up come out and mentioned she’s in favor of the connection, if studies are to be believed, she’s “joyful” for Ben Affleck and his new accomplice. Over at Us Weekly a supply mentioned it’s at all times “unhappy” to see somebody transfer on however that Garner is allegedly “finally joyful that he’s joyful” and in addition “in an excellent and wholesome place.”