How Jennifer Lopez’s World Of Dance Stands Out From Other Competition Shows

Admittedly, World of Dance is simply a pair episodes into Season Four and hasn’t even gotten to the Callbacks stage but, so it is potential that I will be consuming my phrases inside weeks as a result of the Callbacks choice has some sort of flaw that I am not seeing simply but. At this level, nonetheless, I am all in on the Callbacks and am wanting ahead to seeing among the middling dancers take their second shot and present how they took (or did not take) the judges’ constructive criticism under consideration.