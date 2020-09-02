How Ji Soo And Ha Seok Jin’s Characters In “When I Was The Most Stunning” Are Different When It Comes To Love

Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin’s characters in “When I Was the Most Stunning” are fully completely different in relation to love!

“When I Was the Most Stunning” is a romance melodrama about an artwork instructor named Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) who will get right into a love triangle with two brothers (Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin).

Ji Soo’s character Web optimization Hwan is a cheerful pupil with a heat character, and he first met Oh Ye Ji at college. Then again, Ha Seok Jin’s character Web optimization Jin is a automobile racer with a burning depth, and he crossed paths with Oh Ye Ji on the workshop of his father Sung Gon (Choi Jong Hwan). Although they’re brothers, they strategy Oh Ye Ji in vastly alternative ways.

First off, Web optimization Jin is the easy kind who doesn’t hesitate to open up his coronary heart to the girl he loves. He isn’t afraid to strategy Oh Ye Ji with sturdy emotions, and intrigued by her pure character, he goes after her coronary heart in a daring method. He additionally performs her knight in shining armor by rescuing her from her violent aunt Oh Ji Younger (Shin Yi) and makes her really feel the fun of deviance.

When Oh Ye Ji tried to push Web optimization Jin away, he instructed her, “I’m not making an attempt to avoid wasting anybody. I’m making an attempt to lean on you. I’m going to stay myself to the one that retains their head up even on the worst instances.” It looks like his efforts weren’t in useless as a result of she began to take small steps in his path.

Web optimization Hwan is the polar reverse of his brother Web optimization Jin.

Beforehand, Web optimization Hwan confessed to Oh Ye Ji, catching each her and the viewers off guard together with his bravery. He really fell in love along with her at first sight when he noticed her use a lotus leaf as an umbrella on a wet day. Web optimization Hwan, who discovered Oh Ye Ji can’t sleep with no gentle, even went on evening obligation for her and vowed to at all times shine brightly beside her to guard her from the darkness.

Nevertheless, his pure coronary heart crashed and burned the day he witnessed his brother and past love kiss on a date. He instructed her, “[I hate] how I’m younger and there’s nothing I can do. [I hate] that I can’t defend you although somebody hurts you, and [I hate] that I can’t cease my brother from going to you. [I hate] that I can’t do something!” Then he says to her, “Don’t kiss Web optimization Jin! Don’t maintain fingers with another person! Don’t even sit with anybody else!”

The manufacturing group of “When I Was the Most Stunning” shared, “”The manner Web optimization Jin and Web optimization Hwan love Oh Ye Ji is completely different, however the essence is similar. Please sit up for Ha Seok Jin and Ji Soo’s passionate performances in addition to their confrontation as brothers who will maximize the joy with their related but completely different love kinds.”

The subsequent episode of “When I Was the Most Stunning” will air on September 2 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

