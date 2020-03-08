How Johnny Depp’s Libel Trial Is Directly Tied To J.K. Rowling And Fantastic Beasts Movies

Go away a Remark
Johnny Depp has two main lawsuits in movement proper now, each linked to ex-wife Amber Heard and each linked to his film profession. There’s the $50 million defamation case in opposition to Heard for her op-ed, plus the libel case in opposition to The Solar’s U.Ok. publishers for a column calling Depp a “spouse beater.” That libel case is beginning its 10-day trial on March 23, 2020 and it is immediately linked to Harry Potter creator J.Ok. Rowling and her Fantastic Beasts films.
In the meantime, Fantastic Beasts 3 is about to start out filming, with many stars getting ready for his or her returns.
As a part of Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit, a choose just lately ordered Depp to share extra audio recordings of conversations between himself and Amber Heard. Followers heard one recording when it was leaked to the Day by day Mail, with Heard alleged to be the voice admitting she hit Depp, and each voices speaking about ending the bodily violence of their relationship. The choose additionally desires extra paperwork from the divorce proceedings and extra information on Depp acquiring his medical information.
Nevertheless, in line with The Guardian, the choose refused The Solar facet’s request for additional disclosure associated to the textual content messages Depp allegedly despatched his good friend and frequent co-star Paul Bettany. A few of these textual content messages have been just lately learn in courtroom, together with Depp allegedly texting “Let’s burn Amber” and “Let’s drown her earlier than we burn her!!! I will fuck her burnt corpse afterwards to ensure she’s lifeless.”
Whereas the defamation case within the U.S. is at the least partly tied to Johnny Depp’s function within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, this libel lawsuit within the U.Ok. is tied to the Fantastic Beasts movies. That is as a result of it is linked to J.Ok. Rowling not solely casting Depp as Gellert Grindelwald within the second film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but additionally publicly defending the choice within the wake of Amber Heard’s abuse allegations in opposition to Depp.
The Solar’s Dan Wootton wrote a column in April 2018 titled “GONE POTTY How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely completely happy’ casting Johnny Depp within the new Fantastic Beasts movie after assault declare?”
That is the article that’s now the topic of authorized proceedings. Johnny Depp referenced The Solar in October 2018 when EW requested him in regards to the controversy surrounding his casting in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The positioning famous how director David Yates, Warner Bros., and J.Ok. Rowling issued statements of assist for Depp, and requested what it was like for him. Here is what Depp stated:
I’ll be trustworthy with you, I felt dangerous for J.Ok. having to area all these numerous emotions from individuals on the market. I felt dangerous that she needed to take that. However finally, there’s actual controversy. The very fact stays I used to be falsely accused, which is why I’m suing the Solar newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations. J.Ok. has seen the proof and due to this fact is aware of I used to be falsely accused, and that’s why she has publicly supported me. She doesn’t take issues flippantly. She wouldn’t arise if she didn’t know the reality. In order that’s actually it.
In line with THR, the libel trial in opposition to The Solar’s Information Group Newspapers will embody a number of witnesses for each Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, together with her good friend Amanda de Cadenet giving proof by video hyperlink.
Warner Bros. execs have been reportedly anxious about backlash to Johnny Depp’s casting after Amber Heard shared extra allegations of abuse. Within the wake of the just lately leaked audio dialog, followers have been supporting Johnny Depp and pushing for him to return for an additional Pirates of the Caribbean film, and for Amber Heard to lose her function in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman 2.
So far as we all know, Amber Heard nonetheless has her Aquaman function and Johnny Depp nonetheless has his Grindelwald function. (The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise appears to be on pause generally, we’re ready for any updates on a reboot or sixth film.)
It isn’t clear if this March 2020 libel trial or the upcoming August 2020 defamation trial will have an effect on Johnny Depp’s schedule for Fantastic Beasts 3, which is predicted to start out filming quickly. That film was delayed from its preliminary plan to start out filming final summer season; it was going to shoot in late fall 2019 however was moved to this spring for its present November 12, 2021 launch date. The delay was reportedly as a result of sheer measurement and ambition of the third film — and likewise because of script re-writing, with J.Ok. Rowling getting a co-screenwriter for the primary time within the Fantastic Beasts sequence.
J.Ok. Rowling has 5 Fantastic Beasts films deliberate, reportedly main as much as the massive duel between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, which might recommend Johnny Depp’s involvement for the remainder of the franchise from right here.
