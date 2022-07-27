How Jorge Campos helped Oswaldo Sánchez to play in the 2006 World Cup

(Photos: Gettyiamges, Twitter/@JavierPuma8a

The most emotional debut of the Mexican team during a World Cup was the one who did Oswaldo Sanchez in Germany 2006 Well, he played as the starting goalkeeper despite the fact that days ago he had lost his father to a heart attack that suddenly ended his life.

It was on June 11 when the former Santos Laguna goalkeeper defended the goal after attending his father’s funeral in Mexico. One of the key figures for Oswaldo not to lose his opportunity to to compete in the first game of Tri in Germany it was Jorge Campos.

The Brody was in charge of logistically supporting the Chivas goalkeeper so he could have a express flight to Guadalajara to be with his family and say goodbye to his father. During an interview with the Golden Scorpionthe former Pumas goalkeeper confessed what role did he take as technical assistant of the Mexican team.

Photo: Screenshot.

As soon as the news of the death of Mr. Felipe de Jesús Sánchez was announced, Jorge Campos assumed the responsibility of accompanying Oswaldo throughout the process of the trip from the concentration of the Mexican National Team to Guadalajara.

He accompanied the team’s starting goalkeeper Ricardo La Volpe throughout his grieving process with his family, and during the trip he emotionally prepared the player to face the Aztec team’s first match against Iran.

According to the testimony of Brodyits function as technical assistant of Tri It was key because he considered that he had this obligation since the coach faces other adversities, so he added that he should give that personal support to the players of the team.

Oswaldo Sánchez played in Mexico’s debut at the 2006 World Cup in Germany despite losing his father days ago (Photo: GettyImages)

“those things are very important, the assistant plays a very important role and I have always said so. The assistant, of the characters, is super important when it comes to supporting the players; convey something, to support something. Because the coach is seeing other things, ”he commented.

In that match between Mexico and Iran, it was played on June 11 and his father’s death was on July 7, 2006; Despite this, the goalkeeper from Guadalajara, Jalisco stood firm and defended his goal until the end of the match, which ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the Mexicans.

“Those days were very difficult for the team, not to mention for Oswaldo”, recalled Jorge Campos.

For his part, for the same YouTube channel, previously Oswaldo Sánchez confessed how Campos accompanied him to his home to live his grieving process after the departure of his father. He recalled that both the Mexican National Team and his team helped him get a flight that would take him to Guadalajara.

Oswaldo Sánchez confessed how Campos accompanied him to his home (Photo: GettyImages)

“They got me a flight from Göttingen Germany to Paris, Campos did me the favor of accompanying me the whole way. If it hadn’t been for him – I tell him openly – I wouldn’t have gotten to be with my father,” she recalled.

The pupils of Ricardo La Volpe They showed their best version in the 2006 World Cup but were eliminated by Argentina. The style that seemed blurred in the group stage soon returned to the consistency that had been seen throughout the cycle.

The defeat of Mexico compared to Argentina in the World Cup in Germany 2006 keeps rumbling through time. One of the protagonists of that fateful meeting was Oswaldo Sanchez. He recalled how traumatic that unrepeatable shoe was, the result of the inspiration of maxi rodriguez

KEEP READING:

“I wake up crying”: the memory of Oswaldo Sánchez for Maxi Rodríguez’s goal in the 2006 World Cup

How much do the tickets cost to see the debut of Dani Alves in the Pumas vs Mazatlan

Marcelo Flores was presented with Real Oviedo: “I’m ready to show what I can do”