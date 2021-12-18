How Juan Reynoso could align Mayorga and Antuna in Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso is the current coach of Cruz Azul (Photo: EFE)

The different teams of the MX League they continue to arm themselves with faces to arrive the best prepared at the beginning of the next tournament Closing 2022 scheduled to start from January 6 of the following year. However, certain additions and transfer rumors they have attracted more attention within the national football fans.

Machine from Blue Cross It has been one of the groups that has moved the waters the most in this winter transfer market. The cement makers They have already confirmed three casualties from their squad (Yoshimar Yotun, Orbelín Pineda and Josué Reyes) and continue to seek to find a place in other teams for some players who will no longer be taken into consideration by the coaching staff.

In addition, the incorporation of former camotero was recently confirmed Christian Tabó, who left Puebla to reach Machine in a transfer that went around USD 3 million. This Thursday the names of Alejandro Mayorga and Uriel Antuna as possible new blue reinforcements, with which coach Juan Reynoso could have a wide deck within his squad.

Christian Tabó was announced as the new reinforcement of Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter / @ CruzAzul)

This would be the possible alignment of the Peruvian coach in case the arrivals of the rojiblancos players take place:

Although Sebastian Jurado continues to raise his hand as the possible generational replacement for the celestial arch, the reality is that José de Jesus Crown He paints to stay as a starter for at least the next two tournaments.

Corona continues to be a pillar in the lower cement area (Photo: Andrés Herrera / EFE)

The central rear is one of the points that the La Noria board of directors has taken into consideration more to aim it with some reinforcement. However, currently nothing has been finalized yet, so Cesar how much Domínguez and Pablo Aguilar They continue to be the first two options to regain the defensive strength that Reynoso’s team lost last season.

On the sides you can find one of the possible new incorporations of Cruz Azul in the name of Alejandro mayorga. The Mexican with a left leg would have the possibility to fight for the position directly to Adrián Aldrete, whose level has been significantly decreased in recent months due to his constant injuries.

On the right wing, the one who aims to be the starter is the Paraguayan Juan Escobar, although in case it does not perform as expected, Ignacio Rivero He would be the one to take his place. As a third option is the charismatic Jose Martinez, generally known as El Shaggy.

Mayorga is one of the most important Mexican prospects (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Luis Romo and Guillermo Pol Fernández they would retain their place as indisputable referents in the blue spine. Despite the fact that both players had a loss of play in the previous semester, their quality will be essential to return to Machine to the top of the championship.

Luis Romo remains a benchmark of the blue lineups despite his loss of play (Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAMX)

The offensive cement zone seems to have benefited the most from what has happened so far in the transfer market. Offensive or extreme flyers could be occupied by Christian Tabó on the one hand and on Uriel Antuna of the other. The Sorcerer He is one of the most destabilizing footballers that currently exist in the Liga Mx, so his dynamism would serve to supply balls to the cement attack axes.

To define in the important moments they continue to stay Jonathan Little head Rodríguez and Santiago Giménez, who have shown great understanding and will try to keep the scoring efficiency of Juan Reynoso’s team high.

Antuna could reach the blue right wing to generate offensive play (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

