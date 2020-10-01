How Julie Andrews Shot to Stardom in ‘Mary Poppins,’ Her First Film

Julie Andrews had numerous issues working in opposition to her earlier than she turned a world celebrity in her first film function in “Mary Poppins.”

Andrews, who turns 85 on Oct. 1, nearly had to flip down the function as a result of she was pregnant when it was first supplied. However studio chief Walt Disney was wowed by her Broadway efficiency in “Camelot,” and was prepared to wait till after she gave start to begin manufacturing. Filming began in mid-1963, when Andrews’ toddler daughter Emma was about six months previous. Andrews went on to win the Oscar for greatest actress for her function because the famously eccentric governess.

After beginning out in British theater, Andrews had made a splash when she crossed the pond to star in “My Honest Woman” on Broadway when she was simply 21. However she wasn’t forged in the movie adaptation, for the reason that producers thought her lack of movie expertise could be a difficulty. Profitable the high-profile singing nanny half will need to have taken among the sting out of dropping the “My Honest Woman” movie function to Audrey Hepburn.

In the course of the Broadway run of “My Honest Woman,” Andrews turned much more of a family title in America when she starred in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s televised musical “Cinderella” in 1957. Broadcast in colour, a rarity on the time, CBS claimed it pulled in an astounding 107 million viewers — although Trendex counted only one minute of viewing time as a unit, making the excessive rating about as dependable as Netflix rankings.

Selection famous that at a “Mary Poppins” press occasion “It was clear the women have mutual respect for one another,” so maybe Andrews didn’t thoughts dropping “My Honest Woman” to Hepburn. However she did inform the reporter she would have “spat in somebody’s eye” if she had been requested to report the songs for the film model, as Hepburn’s singing was not deemed up to par for the movie. The 2 musical tour de forces ended up competing in opposition to one another on the 1964 Oscars, the place “My Honest Woman” received eight statues together with greatest image, actor and director to “Mary Poppins’” 5, together with greatest actress for Andrews.

Whereas “My Honest Woman” had loads of pre-production publicity coming off the Broadway hit musical, the hype for “Mary Poppins” was almost non-existent — on function. Her casting discover was only a tiny story on the backside of a Selection web page. The $6 million finances was Disney’s largest to date, and a dangerous guess for the studio that hadn’t but produced many live-action movies. “He evidently regards it as shut and cherished and when the best time comes he’ll inform about it,” Selection stated of Walt Disney’s low-profile method.

However the danger paid off, and a Selection field workplace report boldly predicted “Mary Poppins” would “Get extra gold than Goldfinger.” It was the top-grossing movie of 1964, with round $31 million, and the income helped finance the development of Walt Disney World in Florida.

Although evaluations met “Mary Poppins” with a touch of skepticism about Disney’s bag of methods, calling it a “novelty” movie, there have been widespread raves for Andrews. “Miss Andrews’ first look on the display is a sign triumph and she or he performs as simply as she sings, displaying a contemporary sort of magnificence properly adaptable to the colour cameras,” wrote Selection.

Even earlier than “Mary Poppins” was launched, the producers of “The Sound of Music” had their eye on Andrews for the function of Maria von Trapp, and seeing early cuts of the musical helped solidify their resolution. “The Sound of Music” began taking pictures a couple of yr after “Mary Poppins,” and went on to triumph with a greatest image win and an Oscar nomination for Andrews, in addition to turning into the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time, adjusted for inflation.

After this hard-to-top one-two punch, Andrews went on to star in movies together with “Totally Fashionable Millie” and in her husband Blake Edwards’ “Victor/Victoria.” Although she broken her singing voice whereas performing onstage in “Victor/Victoria,” she got here again into the highlight with the kids of the unique “Mary Poppins” followers when she starred as Queen Renaldi in two “The Princess Diaries” motion pictures and voiced Queen Lillian in the “Shrek” motion pictures.

“Hopefully, I introduced individuals a sure pleasure. That might be a beautiful legacy,” Andrews as soon as stated, and it’s secure to say she positively did.