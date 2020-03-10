How Kaley Cuoco Hopes The Big Bang Theory Cast Will Reunite For TV

Kaley Cuoco is a busy lady. She voices Harley Quinn for the DC Universe animation of the identical title (with Season 2 on the best way) and is now filming a brand new HBO Max present referred to as Flight Attendant. Nonetheless, the actress continues to be very a lot in awe that The Big Bang Theory went on for 12 seasons, which is intensive for any sequence on community tv. Requested whether or not she would ever wish to see a reboot of the beloved CBS sitcom, Cuoco answered within the destructive, however she did inform Additional that she wouldn’t be opposed to a different type of reunion. In her phrases: