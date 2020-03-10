How Kaley Cuoco Hopes The Big Bang Theory Cast Will Reunite For TV

Depart a Remark
The Big Bang Theory had fairly the 12-season run. Whereas the present is over now and several other forged members have moved on to different tasks, the land of revivals and reboots might probably convey the forged again collectively in some unspecified time in the future down the road. The truth is, Kaley Cuoco hopes The Big Bang Theory forged does get a TV reunion, however for one very particular episode.
Kaley Cuoco is a busy lady. She voices Harley Quinn for the DC Universe animation of the identical title (with Season 2 on the best way) and is now filming a brand new HBO Max present referred to as Flight Attendant. Nonetheless, the actress continues to be very a lot in awe that The Big Bang Theory went on for 12 seasons, which is intensive for any sequence on community tv. Requested whether or not she would ever wish to see a reboot of the beloved CBS sitcom, Cuoco answered within the destructive, however she did inform Additional that she wouldn’t be opposed to a different type of reunion. In her phrases:
Most likely not. You already know, what I’d hope for, the identical approach that Buddies is doing this get-together, I actually hope that for Big Bang in some unspecified time in the future we do some form of regroup collectively, do an episode speaking concerning the present. I’d be very down for that.
Kaley Cuoco is, after all, referencing that Buddies reunion particular that can air solely on HBO Max when the streaming service launches in Might. The particular is bringing again all six forged members, together with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, for a sit-down dialog. The occasion will happen on the Warner Bros. lot the place the sitcom initially filmed. The get-together isn’t a standard revival or reboot, however an unscripted particular celebrating the NBC sequence, and it reportedly price a ton of cash to get everybody again.
Whereas it’s unlikely that the forged of The Big Bang Theory will reunite at any level within the close to future, it’s not unattainable to imagine it might occur at some point. Buddies is only one instance of what the brand new reunions might appear like, and it has been 16 years since that present ended. Contemplating HBO Max would be the unique spot for subscribers to relive Penny and Leonard’s romance, the Big Bang forged getting their very own reunion present isn’t an excessive amount of of a stretch.
All that mentioned, the world of The Big Bang Theory does get to reside on within the Younger Sheldon spin-off. A latest episode of Younger Sheldon did give followers a reunion of types when Kaley Cuoco supplied voice-over work for the present. Whereas she didn’t play Penny or seem onscreen, Cuoco was the voice of pool water that confirmed up in poor Sheldon’s nightmare. Not essentially the most conventional franchise return, nevertheless it was nonetheless a enjoyable one.
The Big Bang Theory will start streaming on HBO Max when it launches this Might. Within the meantime, followers can watch new episodes of Younger Sheldon each Thursday at Eight p.m. ET on CBS. For extra on what to look at, be sure you take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule.
