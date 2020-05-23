How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Made A Sacrifice To Not Compete With The Matrix 4

It appeared like a shifting of a launch date for both John Wick 4 or Matrix 4 was going to occur sooner or later. Whereas the movies had been made by completely different studios and neither was beholden to the opposite, it was simply an odd state of affairs to be in. Contemplating that one main target market for each movies was clearly going to be “Keanu Reeves followers” each films would take successful on opening weekend and cut up that viewers. We hardly ever see two main movie releases of this dimension share a weekend, no matter who’s within the films, as a result of studios do not need to run the chance of shedding out on field workplace to a different robust competitor.