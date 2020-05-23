How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Made A Sacrifice To Not Compete With The Matrix 4

Go away a Remark
It was going to be a Sophie’s Selection for contemporary film audiences. Accepting that Keanu Reeves is without doubt one of the most great folks on earth, which, appears to be a given, then a brand new Keanu Reeves film is a big day. However how would you deal with it if two Keanu Reeves films had been set to debut on the identical day? That is how issues have been arrange since late final yr when the each John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix 4 got the identical launch date, Could 21, 2021. How on the earth would anyone select? Fortunately, now, we do not have to. Besides that is additionally the unhealthy information.
As a part of the perpetual reshuffling of film launch dates that we’re seeing as studios proceed to try to determine what the post-pandemic film world will seem like, THR stories Lionsgate has pushed John Wick: Chapter 4 again greater than a yr, and the movie will now debut Could 27, 2022. So now we needn’t fear about choosing which Keanu film we will watch first, however we’ve to attend an entire additional yr for the following chapter of John Wick.
It appeared like a shifting of a launch date for both John Wick 4 or Matrix 4 was going to occur sooner or later. Whereas the movies had been made by completely different studios and neither was beholden to the opposite, it was simply an odd state of affairs to be in. Contemplating that one main target market for each movies was clearly going to be “Keanu Reeves followers” each films would take successful on opening weekend and cut up that viewers. We hardly ever see two main movie releases of this dimension share a weekend, no matter who’s within the films, as a result of studios do not need to run the chance of shedding out on field workplace to a different robust competitor.
On the identical time, there was probably a little bit of brinkmanship occurring, as each studios additionally wished to carry on to that key launch date, not eager to let the opposite studio have it. Lionsgate is the one which blinked first, however below the circumstances it isn’t that stunning. John Wick Chapter 4 hadn’t begun manufacturing but, so it was simpler to maneuver.
And it is nonetheless potential that The Matrix 4 may even let that launch date go, because the film is a kind of that needed to cease manufacturing because of the pandemic, and relying on when issues can get underway once more, it could be tough for the film to be completed in time.
Whereas there definitely would have been some competitors between the 2 movies if they’d opened collectively, there’s nonetheless a substantial amount of assist between the makers of the 2 movies, as John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski continues to be serving to out Lana Wachowski on The Matrix 4 in addition to engaged on his personal movie.
Who is aware of, perhaps, if The Matrix 4 additionally finally ends up needing to push again its opening by a yr, after which we are able to nonetheless have Keanu Reeves Day in Could 2022.
