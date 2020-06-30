How Kerry Washington, Aidy Bryant And More TV Actresses Feel About New Intimacy Coordinators On Set

I used to be actually grateful for an intimacy coordinator as a result of in my scenes with individuals, I by no means wished the opposite actor to really feel like they could not say, ‘Do not contact me there’ or ‘Do not do this’ as a result of I used to be the producer, proper? I did not need the actor within the scene with me to really feel like he could not have a voice as a result of his love scene was with the producer. I felt just like the intimacy coordinator was nearly there for him greater than they had been there for me — but additionally for me.