How ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Deal May be Netflix’s Way to Gain Subscribers

I’m nonetheless attempting to get my head round why Netflix would pay a jaw-dropping $468 million for 2 “Knives Out” sequels — plus the suitable to make a 3rd if writer-director Rian Johnson indicators on.

Sure, the unique campy murder-mystery hit, produced by MRC and launched by Lionsgate in 2019, earned $311 million in world ticket gross sales, returning a tidy revenue for a film that price about $45 million to make.

And sure, I perceive that Netflix needs and wishes a giant, probably profitable Hollywood franchise to name its personal so as to higher compete with the extent of top-notch IP that powers Disney Plus and HBO Max. It is a uncommon second, since sequel rights to studio tentpoles like “Quick and Livid,” “High Gun” and “The Avengers” are already spoken for.

From the angle of Netflix, feeding audiences extra “Knives Out” films will entice new subscribers — however the streamer higher enroll thousands and thousands of latest clients to justify investing all that dough.

It’s additionally of worth to Netflix to have a world star like Daniel Craig, who starred within the authentic whodunit homage to Agatha Christie as movie star detective Benoit Blanc, dedicated to reprising his function in a confirmed style. The primary sequel, which Netflix additionally plans to launch theatrically, is slated to start taking pictures June 28 in Greece.

Craig will earn many, many tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} from the Netflix pact, as will Johnson (who acquired an Oscar nomination for authentic screenplay for “Knives”) and producer Ram Bergman.

All three are represented by CAA rainmaker Bryan Lourd, who negotiated this mega-deal. What made it doable for him to promote the rights to Netflix was that they have been managed by Johnson and Bergman. MRC had signed a one-picture deal for the predecessor movie that didn’t embrace sequel rights. Each MRC and Lionsgate bid on the sequels, as did Amazon and Apple.

One of many dropping bidders advised me: “The mathematics doesn’t work. There’s no approach to clarify it. The world has gone mad. It’s a mind-boggling deal.”

Then once more, the world of leisure has modified so considerably, and the measure of success for streamers just isn’t depending on field workplace {dollars} however on signing up new subscribers.

“It’s an entire new equation,” as one in every of my sources put it.