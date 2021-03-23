How Kobe Bryant Influenced Glen Keane’s Work in ‘Over the Moon’

Animator-turned-director and producer Glen Keane remembers when basketball legend Kobe Bryant sat subsequent to him as he ready to animate the Oscar-winning brief, “Pricey Basketball.” The 2017 film influenced his animation expertise, which got here in useful when engaged on his newest creation, “Over the Moon,” the Oscar animated movie nominee about an adventurous Chinese language woman who builds a rocket ship.

“Pricey Basketball” was a love letter to the sport a few younger man who lives out his dream of changing into a basketball participant.

Keane says, “I informed him he had the worst basketball participant on earth animating him. He laughed and stated ‘That’s good as a result of every thing you study basketball will come by finding out me.’”

He had pulled collectively 20 biggest moments from Bryant’s profession to observe and stated he wanted to know what the participant had been feeling in every of these moments.

Keane recollects, ”We watched his biggest performs as Kobe started to explain in element his ideas and emotions for every clip. He relived every unbelievable layup, 3 pointer and his signature fadeaway shot. I started to expertise what I name in animation “residing in the pores and skin of the character.”

He used hand-drawn animation full of superb pencil strokes to convey the story to life. Keane, who directed, produced and animated “Over the Moon,” skilled an identical feeling when it got here to guiding the animation of the lead character in the movie.

Glen Keane

With little or no information of what life in China was like and having to stay inside the pores and skin of a 12-year-old woman, Keane says, “Step one in understanding Fei Fei was to go to China and uncover her world. We visited somewhat water city just like one Fei Fei lives in, we made mooncakes collectively, we visited a center college classroom which we replicated in the film and we ate dinner collectively in the dwelling of one among our Shanghai artist’s household, which grew to become the supply of inspiration for the household dinner scenes in ‘Over The Moon.’”

It was essential to Keane to precisely symbolize Netflix’s first “princess.” For that, he turned to producers Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou to make sure the Asian perspective was portrayed with cautious perception.

“As we animated I discovered about the deep cultural and generational roots that have an effect on how Fei Fei would react in every circumstance. At Sony Imageworks, Gennie made positive we included as many Asian feminine animators as attainable to convey their genuine perspective to every second in the film.”

Fei Fei, he underlines, shouldn’t be a typical princess who lives in a fortress — she is a princess for a brand new technology. He says, “She is an excellent mix of intelligence, creativity, willpower and love. We expertise Fei Fei by the lens of her personal Chinese language tradition and but, it doesn’t matter what tradition we’re born into we see our higher selves by her.”