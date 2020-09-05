How “Lacking: The Other Facet” Caught The Attention Of Viewers With Just Two Episodes

OCN’s new drama, “Lacking: The Other Facet,” premiered final week—and it’s already making waves!

“Lacking: The Other Facet” is a thriller fantasy drama set in a village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they have been alive. There, a gaggle of individuals seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to uncover what occurred to every of them.

The drama premiered to a promising begin, surpassing the very best scores achieved by the drama that aired earlier than it, and rose even larger in its second episode. Viewers have praised the fascinating characters, robust performances from the actors, and the drama’s potential to seize each thriller, fantasy, and human emotion.

Listed below are three components which have caught viewers’ consideration proper out of the gate:

Spoilers

Go Soo and Heo Joon Ho’s synergy

Though “Lacking: The Other Facet” contains a robust, well-rounded solid, the casting of Go Soo and Heo Joon Ho, every veteran actors in their very own proper, generated buzz even earlier than the drama premiered.

Go Soo performs Kim Wook, a conman who can see the souls of the useless. In contrast to Go Soo’s earlier characters, who’ve tended to be severe {and professional}, Kim Wook brings out the comedian and playful facet of Go Soo’s appearing. Heo Joon Ho performs Jang Pan Seok, the mysterious protector of the village. Though he gave off a daunting vibe at the start of the drama, his character turned out to be extra like a silent however benevolent father determine.

Though every character brings out a brand new facet of the actors, the actors additionally carry out a brand new facet in one another. Go Soo and Heo Joon Ho add humor to the drama of their fixed fights, bringing some laughs in an in any other case tense plot about monitoring down lacking individuals. Viewers have been interested in the brand new and comedian sides of those veteran actors, who usually play way more severe characters, in addition to their synergy collectively.

A brand new sort of “style” drama

OCN is thought for its “style” productions. “Style” movies or dramas sometimes consult with productions that aren’t melodramas or romantic comedies set in the actual world. “Style” productions embrace genres like sci-fi, thriller, fantasy, and horror.

“Lacking: The Other Facet” is a mix of thriller and fantasy genres, however viewers have been calling it a brand new “well-made therapeutic style.” This refers to the truth that regardless of its fantasy components, the drama skilfully brings out real human emotion in addition to enjoyable in its characters. Even with simply two episodes, it has been praised for its mixing of humanism and thriller and for being transferring, thrilling, and refreshing suddenly.

For instance, in episode two, Kim Wook and Jang Pan Seok teamed as much as clear up a lacking individuals case. On one hand, viewers have been amused by their banter; then again, after they got down to catch the felony, viewers have been on the sting of their seats. The scene by which the lacking baby was reunited with their mom accomplished the fun experience of feelings, from laughter to rigidity to tears. The drama guarantees extra of this curler coaster as the 2 lead characters clear up the unresolved tales of the lacking souls within the village.

Cinematography, music, and inventive path

A key component to a fantasy drama is getting viewers immersed within the new setting. The path and cinematography for “Lacking: The Other Facet” completely captures the wonder and fantasy of Duon, the village of lacking souls. The CGI that exhibits the souls vanishing after their our bodies are discovered have additionally garnered reward from viewers. The background music is ideal for every scenario, whereas the digicam angles carry out the fitting emotion from the fitting characters and immerse viewers into the scene.

So as to add a various platform to its combine, “Lacking: The Other Facet” additionally airs as an audio drama on Naver’s audio content material platform.

“Lacking: The Other Facet” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Try the most recent episode beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)