How ‘LA’s Most interesting’ Finally Found a Broadcast TV Home – Variety

“LA’s Most interesting,” a present that two years in the past was handed on by NBC, solely to be picked up by Spectrum’s video-on-demand service, has lastly discovered a broadcast residence in Fox. The community will air Season 1 of the Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union crime sequence on Mondays this fall.

The transfer is an uncommon one — a present that has already aired being positioned within the primetime lineup at a main broadcaster — however maybe of accelerating necessity because the efforts to comprise coronavirus proceed to maintain tv productions on maintain.

“Apparently sufficient, we had raised it with Fox a whereas again, and on the time they had been so targeted on their unique growth, they didn’t categorical as a lot curiosity,” Sony Photos Tv Studios president Jeff Frost advised Variety of “LA’s Most interesting,” produced by the unbiased studio.

These ongoing conversations between Sony and Fox started to achieve traction simply weeks after the shelter-in-place orders hit Hollywood, nevertheless. By late March or early April, Sony would start to have extra in-depth conversations with at the very least two different networks.

“It was just like Fox — networks that we had raised it to earlier began to precise a stronger curiosity within the present,” he mentioned.

Constitution Communications-backed Spectrum presents a a lot looser grip on its unique sequence than different networks or streaming providers: The VOD service has a mere nine-month exclusivity window on “LA’s Most interesting,” permitting Sony to buy it round to different platforms.

Is one other Sony-produced Spectrum sequence, the “Mad About You” revival, additionally in rivalry to pop up on a broadcast community or alternate platform?

“Completely,” mentioned Frost. “There are every kind of conversations ongoing in reference to that. Because it aired later, that window hasn’t opened up but, but it surely’s positively within the dialogue stage.” He wouldn’t specify which networks the studio was in dialog with.

The continued manufacturing shutdown, now about two-months lengthy, has thrown a wrench into the conventional TV growth and manufacturing cycle. That has made exhibits like “LA’s Most interesting” all of the extra interesting. Whereas the sequence has technically already aired, Spectrum’s comparatively smaller viewers signifies that there are many Fox viewers who’ve probably not but seen the present.

“There are a few exhibits that we’re speaking to broadcasters, distributors, streamers about that may have been harder discussions six months in the past, if they might’ve occurred in any respect,” mentioned Frost. “There’s been this resurgence in what I’ll name ‘close to unique’ content material, [shows] which will have had some publicity on some platform on a restricted foundation.”

Fox is just not the one community to announce the pickup of an acquired sequence. The CW has unveiled plans to air 4 sequence which have beforehand been launched on different platforms, together with “Swamp Factor” from DC Universe and “Inform Me a Story” from CBS All Entry.

Frost expects this pattern to proceed because the shelter-in-place orders stay in place.

“The longer that unique content material isn’t being produced on a bigger scale — I believe you’re going to see this fairly a bit,” he mentioned. “We’re positively listening to it from the networks, and also you’re additionally seeing it when it comes to networks that had held on to programming for the midseason, now pushing these exhibits into the autumn. There’s larger viewership within the fall, they don’t have unique content material to air within the fall, so that is the reply to that. So long as this continues, and manufacturing is shut down, I believe you’ll proceed to see this pattern.”

That ought to raise all boats, Frost contends, as it’s going to drive new viewership to the present’s new community, in addition to the present’s unique broadcaster. Season 2 of “LA’s Most interesting” will premiere on Spectrum in June.

“The networks had been shying away from any sort of content material that was on a completely different platform,” he mentioned. “And this has brought on them to start out taking a look at it, and based mostly on what we’ve seen prior to now, I believe you’ll see that that is truly useful to these networks, as a result of it does drive new viewership to this platform and the older platform, so I believe it’s good all the best way round. It’s good for us and the content material supplier. Nevertheless it’s additionally good for the networks because it’s driving completely different viewers to those networks than they may have seen prior to now.”