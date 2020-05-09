How Law And Order: SVU Originally Planned To Set Up Chris Meloni’s Return As Elliot Stabler

We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming again within the fall and we had been going to put a bit groundwork for that. We had been going to see Kathy Stabler come again very upset. Her son has been rolled by a workforce of ne’er-do-wells and will have been drugged, and we had been going to revisit Simon’s seeming overdose and we had been going to get to know the stresses on the Stabler household—what had occurred to the Stabler household after Elliot each left SVU and apparently left them…It is very arduous for me to inform NBCUniversal and Dick [Wolf], ‘Are you able to guys maintain off on introducing Elliot as a result of I’ve one thing in thoughts?