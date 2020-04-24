How Law And Order: SVU’s Season 21 Finale Left Things With Fin And Rollisi

One other season of Law & Order: SVU has come to an finish, and the episode was filled with sufficient twists for sufficient characters that it might have handed for a finale even when not for the manufacturing halts. The long-awaited trial of Sir Toby Moore was lastly going to occur, however the SVU had much more on their palms. Whereas Carisi confronted the most important case of his quick profession as an ADA, Rollins was coping with Ivy, Kat confronted a really private investigation, Fin was attempting to assist out a mother and her son, and Benson was attempting to maintain monitor of all of it.