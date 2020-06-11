How ‘Lifeless to Me’ Resurrected James Marsden for its Wild Season 2 – Variety

The title of Netflix’s darkish comedy “Lifeless to Me” means that mortality is a relative state, but it surely’s nonetheless a bit shocking to see James Marsden — whose character ends season one face down in a swimming pool — return for season two.

It wouldn’t be “Lifeless to Me” if there wasn’t a twist. Marsden is not enjoying Steve, Judy’s (Linda Cardellini) rich, aggressive former fiance. As an alternative, he’s Ben: Steve’s candy, dorky, not-quite-identical twin brother.

Within the newest episode of Netflix’s “Scene Stealers,” Marsden joins “Lifeless to Me” casting administrators Sherry Thomas and Russell Scott to talk about the bizarre casting coup that modified the stakes of creator Liz Feldman’s half-hour present.

Marsden says he wasn’t planning to return to “Lifeless to Me,” however might have planted the seed for the transfer.

“After the present took off, I bear in mind writing Liz a congratulatory electronic mail, and I mentioned: ‘Is there any approach you possibly can maintain a head harm, plus drowning, and nonetheless reside? Is there any world the place somebody can survive that?’” he jokes. “‘I’m glad the present is doing so properly, however I’m gone now. How will we repair that? How do I come again?’ She laughed, and was very sleek. However afterward, she emailed me again and mentioned ‘, you’ve obtained me considering…’ She pitched me this concept, and I used to be in.”

In accordance to Scott, “We had no thought he was coming again for season two till we have been fairly shut to taking pictures. And we have been like: ‘What’s going on? Why are we speaking about James? He’s lifeless!’”

When Thomas and Scott have been initially casting “Lifeless to Me,” that they had no thought they wanted to discover an actor who might play each a confident, Mafia-connected lawyer and his polar reverse. However Marsden was positively their first selection for Steve. In accordance to Scott, “James match the invoice because the character was written.”

“After we have been speaking in regards to the elements of the position,” Thomas says, “it was going to be very advanced. I don’t need to embarrass anyone, however Liz was adamant that this specific particular person be very good-looking and really charming but in addition be a improbable actor with depth.”

Marsden deflects the praise: “When was he forged, and when was he let go?” he jokes. However getting extra critical, he explains why the position of Steve attracted him. “To me, unhealthy guys are not any enjoyable except they’re enjoyable. Which means they’ll’t simply be a jerk. I’ve to have the option to make enjoyable of them and pull the comedy out of them. Studying the scripts, it was hilarious how boastful and cocky and manipulative he was — from an actor’s perspective, this was a gold mine.”

Marsden performs two memorable supporting roles, however “Lifeless to Me” is anchored by the lead performances of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. The 2 play ladies with darkish secrets and techniques who befriend one another at a grief help group.

“I had a lot enjoyable with Christina and Linda,” Marsden says. “There was such an ease on set. Everybody simply clicked and obtained it. To me, it’s a testomony to the writing. When it’s actually sharp and the humor is de facto clever, it simply makes our job that a lot simpler and that rather more enjoyable. It’s like this completely constructed playset. The phrases simply form of move. And the dynamic between Linda and I within the first season, and between Christina and I conversely within the second season…the phrases leapt off the web page. All of us simply checked out one another with out talking and knew what it wanted to be.”

In season one, Steve was often terrorizing Applegate’s character, however in season two, she and Ben have a very completely different dynamic.

“It was very completely different,” Marsden says, “and that’s the form of factor that makes you excited as an actor. The stuff that I do properly is leaping everywhere from style to style, and enjoying completely different extremes. This got here my approach by Liz saying: ‘You may be the sweeter brother who’s form of dorky, and he has a coronary heart drawback, however the irony is that his coronary heart is far bigger than Steve’s ever was.’ He’s a very good man. He’s sympathetic. He listens. He was all the time dwelling in Steve’s shadow. I grew up with two brothers very shut in age, and I understand how aggressive that’s, and how one can really feel just like the runt of the litter when you’re not the household celebrity. Ben is that man. Often, that breeds a greater human being, and Ben, for all his dorkiness and his awkwardness, is an efficient man.”

“I appreciated that distinction within the characters,” Marsden provides. “[Christina] is so fiery and indignant and aggravated, and brilliantly portrays that. How does this type of candy man, who appears to be like equivalent to the man she killed, discover the door to her coronary heart?

There are refined variations in the way in which Marsden performs Steve and Ben. “Ben is just a little stiffer and extra uncomfortable in social conditions,” he says. “Whereas Steve, you set him in a social state of affairs and he instantly desires the microphone.”

Thomas and Scott struck a goldmine once they forged Marsden for “Lifeless to Me,” however what are the issues they appear for in auditions?

Thomas says: “For me, it ought to all the time be in regards to the work. I don’t want costume, I don’t want props, I don’t want something. It’s actually about what’s taking place within the scene. As a casting director, you be taught to see the soul of an actor once they are available in, and that’s what I care about. That’s the inspiring a part of this job.”