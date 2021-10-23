How likely are the Dodgers to make it to Game 6, according to experts

Video: Courtesy ESPN

The fifth game of the National League Championship Series from MLB will be played between Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. The game could be the sentence for the Los Angeles team or it could extend their stay to advance to the sixth match and thus enter the World Series. If the Blues lose they would go home, but if they win they would be entitled to a sixth match.

In the national league series the brand remains 3-1 in favor of Braves. The fifth game will take place at 7:08 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at Dodger Stadium from the city of the big orange. Analysts ESPN they left their conclusions and prognosis for the clash between the baseball teams.

The expert in the sport of base ball, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, did not rule out a possible victory for the Dodgers: “I think they have possibilities. Some think the Atlanta Braves could finish the series today. I believe that manager Dave Roberts’ strategy can work.”Argued the sportscaster.

The Dodgers will play the sixth game of the national league against the Atlanta Braves (Photo: Kirby Lee / Reuters)

The hypothesis of Alfredo Alvarez it is based on the players who will be in charge of conducting races in the confrontation. For him, there is no doubt about those who pitch, but about those who hit: “They have six names that they could use for the game. The problem is not the pitching, but the batting”, Said the chronicler.

The above is based on what happened in duel number four. Where they only made a single twice and did two runs.

In the past year, Dodgers They came back from a losing streak 2 a 1. In game three they salvaged four runs in the eighth inning and won that day. So fans of the Los Angeles painting hope to emulate what 2020. The capacity in the building will be around 50 thousand attendees. In this way, the followers will try to accompany their team and that it has positive results within the diamond.

Joe Kelly started Game 5 against the Atlanta Braves (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Reuters)

On the other hand, Enrique Rojas, who is a correspondent on the field of baseball disputes, asserted that the spectators in the Dodger Stadium they fully trust their baseball players “The fans believe in the team even if he has looked dead on some occasions. Including if Justin Turner he was included in the list of fans, “added the journalist.

Remember that Julio Urías will have no participation in this battle. In game four he opened the game and was injured sportingly: since allowed five runs in the first five innings. The box The Angels he was left with a deficit of three when Urías was substituted in for the sixth inning.

In its place entered Turner and the player of 36 years old saw four races come in. That way they finished 9 to 2.

The Dodgers will attempt to advance to game six of the national series (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Reuters)

Therefore, the culichi it will not be needed today to avoid possible injury. Pitchers usually play a game and have to get off the roster. bullpen to give an opportunity to one of his colleagues.

Those who signed up as first starters were Joe Kelly and Evan Phillips. Both baseball players will support the batters of the Atlanta Braves who have already identified their pitches in previous matches.

In the American League Championship Series the Astros from Houston lead 3 a 2 to the Boston Red Sox.

