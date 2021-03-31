How Lil Nas X Fits in LGBTQ Music Video Historical past, From Bowie to Kehlani

Lil Nas X isn’t right here to win over of us who assume homosexuality is the satan’s work. In his new video for “Montero (Name Me By Your Title),” the 21-year-old rapper makes out with Devil (albeit a CGI one), lap dances on him and twerks throughout his face. If simply studying that description fills your head with visions of blasphemy, cowl your eyes. For the subsequent few months, “Montero,” which is kind of probably the most important and brightest explosion of homosexual satisfaction ever to name itself a music video, will most likely be all over the place. Simply three days after its March 26 debut, it already logged 40 million YouTube views.

It’s the subsequent section of a profession that’s been all about pushing boundaries from the beginning. Lil Nas X’s breakthrough single, “Outdated City Street,” blended the beforehand disparate-seeming genres of rap and nation and ended up turning into the longest-running No. 1 single in chart historical past. About midway by its chart-topping run in 2019, on the final day of Homosexual Satisfaction Month, Nas got here out as homosexual.

Now he’s bulldozing queerness farther from the closet than any Grammy-winning, multiplatinum, overtly homosexual pop star has ever dared. “Montero,” which borrows its subtitle from the Oscar-nominated 2017 movie, revels in the enjoyment of queerness, a rarity in a medium whose current LGBTQ movies have targeted extra on the intense and the tragic, whereas overtly flaunting homosexual sexual liberation. It takes a courageous homosexual man to slide down a stripper pole to hell, seduce the satan, kiss him, kill him and assume his throne. Lil Nas X will make swarms of pearl-clutchers enraged, however he’s already made historical past.

How far we’ve come from the times when solely straight music stars may tease us with glimpses of overt LGBTQ sexuality in their movies with out killing their careers. Though straight glam rockers like David Bowie (who was kissed on the lips by an overzealous male fan in his 1979 “D.J.” video) and Marc Bolan and disco titans like Sylvester and Village Folks made ‘70s music secure for LGBTQ sensibilities, by the early ‘80s, these sensibilities have been being pushed again into the closet.

Brazenly homosexual acts like Boy George and Pet Store Boys have been thriving, however they performed it comparatively secure. Boy George launched a big swath of the plenty to gender-bending drag, however his movies with Tradition Membership, like most Pet Store Boys clips, have been sexless affairs. If queer acts hinted at homoeroticism (as Pet Store Boys did with their 1988 clip for “Domino Dancing,” the duo’s ultimate High 40 hit), it was usually completed inside the context of straight relationships and with a substantial dose of camp and humor.

That’s actually what drove the video for Olivia Newton-John’s 1981 smash “Bodily.” The track was a end result of the attractive picture the previous candy nation lady had been cultivating for the reason that 1978 film musical “Grease,” and the video, which dropped through the early days of MTV, was one of many first to dabble with LGBTQ pictures. You had to keep till the very finish, although, for the homosexual punchline. The hunks Newton-John was eyeing in the gymnasium solely had eyes — and arms — for one another. The track was banned and MTV lower the homosexual ending, however the single nonetheless turned the most important hit of the last decade.

Queen took the camp up a notch with 1984’s “I Need to Break Free,” which put the complete band (together with a still-closeted Freddie Mercury) in drag a full 25 years earlier than “RuPaul’s Drag Race” made it mainstream-fashionable.

Whereas most LGBTQ ’80s acts have been taking part in it secure musically and publicly, Frankie Goes to Hollywood launched “Loosen up” in 1983. The video featured the band’s overtly homosexual frontman Holly Johnson performing in a homosexual S&M membership (camp strikes once more), and each the track and the clip have been promptly banned by the BBC. The next yr, Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” turned arguably the homosexual anthem of the last decade, largely primarily based on a video narrative that took viewers on the painful, complicated, exhilarating journey of popping out.

The ’80s was a tragic period for the homosexual neighborhood, and by the top of the last decade, the stigma of AIDS had pushed quite a lot of LGBTQ expertise into the shadows. The most important acts waving rainbow flags with their careers intact have been primarily straight. Madonna, one of many homosexual neighborhood’s strongest allies, kicked off her ’90s reign paying homage to ’80s homosexual ball tradition with “Vogue” and making out with a lady in “Justify My Love” (1990). She scored two extra No. 1 hits in the method.

Three years later, various rock received into the act with Dwelling Color’s “Bi,” a celebration of bisexuality with a video that introduced it by the straight male gaze (translation: a concentrate on bisexual girls, aka a straight man’s fantasy) and maybe paved a path for extra open LGBTQ acceptance in the style. Crimson Scorching Chilli Peppers’ 1995 video for “Warped” even featured lead singer Anthony Kiedis and then-guitarist Dave Navarro kissing on the finish.

Regardless of the business obstacles they confronted, some feminine LGBTQ performers, like Indigo Ladies, ok.d. lang and Melissa Etheridge, opened doorways by busting them down in the ’90s. We’d have to wait till the next a long time for lesbianism to absolutely flourish in music movies, although, and till current years, when celebrity acts have been concerned, they have been typically straight (as with Madonna kissing each Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera onstage on the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards). Etheridge scored her first and solely High 10 pop hit with “I’m the Solely One” in 1993, and the efficiency video featured girls in the viewers kissing and caressing one another whereas Etheridge remained onstage in the chaste zone.

5 years later, in 1998, George Michael, who not too long ago had been pressured out of the closet after being arrested for soliciting a male undercover cop, launched his coming-out video, “Exterior,” which celebrated the enjoyment of hooking up in public whereas poking enjoyable of his arrest. Like Etheridge, Michael was the one one in the video who didn’t get fortunate.

By the 2000s, the listing of straight artists affirming their allyship with the LGBTQ neighborhood was rising. “Lovely,” Christina Aguilera’s 2002 underdog empowerment anthem, prominently featured a homosexual couple, and in the years that adopted, main girls of pop continued main the way in which with their movies, together with Kylie Minogue’s “All of the Lovers,” Pink’s “Elevate Your Glass,” Rihanna’s “Te Amo,” Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Name Me Perhaps,” Demi Lovato’s “Actually Don’t Care,” Jennifer Hudson’s “I Nonetheless Love You” and Ariana Grande’s “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

Throughout the pond, straight male artists have been exhibiting their solidarity, too. The Libertines’ frontman Pete Doherty made a soccer-themed video for “Final of the English Roses,” his 2009 debut solo single, that featured two younger males kissing tenderly on the finish. The following yr, Take That members Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow walked into the sundown and lived fortunately ever after on the finish of “Disgrace,” a No. 2 UK hit, and in 2013, Irish singer-songwriter Hozier scored an enormous U.S. hit with “Take Me to Church,” a track whose video instructed a homosexual love story with a tragic finish.

The 2010s was the dawning of a brand new period of visibility for LGBTQ themes and LGBTQ artists in music movies. “Similar Love,” Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s 2012 track of the yr Grammy nominee, featured the lesbian singer Mary Lambert on vocals, and is probably greatest recognized for its video, which spanned a decades-long homosexual love story and supported marriage equality three years earlier than it turned legislation.

By mid-decade, Sam Smith had launched their pop ascent as an overtly queer blue-eyed soul singer, and the video for his or her 2015 High 10 hit “Lay Me Down” featured the Grammy and Oscar winner in a tear-jerker of a homosexual storyline. Smith was probably the most commercially profitable of the more and more increasing circle of overtly LGBTQ acts that rose to prominence in the 2010s, and though many had to accept vital acclaim and business buzz over chart hits, they typically used their movies to enhance LGBTQ consciousness. Artwork-pop stylist Fragrance Genius has launched a string of movies exploring fashionable queerness; nation singer Steve Grande fell in love with a boy in 2013’s “All-American Boy” and went viral; and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan paid homage to homosexual activism, homosexual love and Harvey Milk together with his 2016 clip “Heaven.”

Recently, extra LGBTQ girls have been getting in on the motion. Transgender German singer-songwriter Kim Petras performed up her intercourse enchantment (and received the man) in 2018’s “Coronary heart to Break.” Hayley Kiyoko has amassed an enormous YouTube following with a string of movies that discover lesbian relationships in numerous levels, together with “What I Want,” her 2018 collaboration with bisexual singer Kehlani. On her personal, Kehlani racked up 43 million YouTube views with “Nights Like This,” a 2019 cyborg queer fantasy with shades of the 2017 greatest image Oscar winner “The Form of Water.”

The women are pushing boundaries by being themselves, however Lil Nas X is taking greater dangers in hip-hop, a historically homophobic style that has solely not too long ago begun opening its doorways to LGBTQ expertise. By assuming the function of hellraiser in “Montero,” Nas X has raised each the bar and the stakes. He danced with the satan (actually) and got here out on prime. That’s going to be a tough act to observe.